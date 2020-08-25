BioLargo, Inc.: BioLargo to Present at The LD 500 Virtual Conference

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2020 / BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB:BLGO), developer of sustainable technologies and a full-service environmental engineering company, today announced that it will be presenting at the LD 500 Investor Conference on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at 8:00 AM PST / 11:00 AM EST. BioLargo President & CEO Dennis P. Calvert will be presenting to a live virtual audience of prospective investors.

A major focus of Mr. Calvert's presentation will be Clyraguard Personal Protection Spray. BioLargo's subsidiary Clyra Medical Technologies recently launched Clyraguard, a safe, effective, FDA-registered disinfectant for use on personal protection equipment (PPE) like facemasks. The company is currently ramping up distribution and sales of the new product through agreements with several contract manufacturers and a major national healthcare products distributor.

Mr. Calvert will also discuss the company's per- and polyfluoroalkyl substance (PFAS) treatment technology, the BioLargo AEC, which is expected to begin its first pilots and commercial trials in late 2020 and early 2021. PFAS are a persistent and widespread class of contaminants of emerging concern globally due to their ability to cause serious health problems in humans and because of the difficulty with which they are removed from water. The BioLargo AEC has been proven capable of 99%+ PFAS removal from water in continuous flow and expects to be a low cost high efficiency solution for industry.

About BioLargo, Inc.

BioLargo, Inc. is an innovator of technology-based products and environmental engineering solutions provider driven by a mission to "make life better". We feature unique disruptive solutions to deliver clean air, clean water and a clean, safe environment (www.biolargo.com). Our engineering division features experienced professional engineers dedicated to integrity, reliability, and environmental stewardship (www.biolargoengineering.com). Our industrial odor control division, ONM Environmental, Inc. (www.onmenvironmental.com) features CupriDyne Clean Industrial Odor Eliminator (www.cupridyne.com), which eliminates the odor-causing compounds and VOCs rather than masking them, and is now winning over leading companies in the solid waste handling and wastewater industries and other industries that contend with malodors and VOCs. Our subsidiary BioLargo Water (www.biolargowater.ca) develops the Advanced Oxidation System "AOS," a disruptive industrial water treatment technology designed to eliminate waterborne pathogens and recalcitrant contaminants with better energy-efficiency and lower operational costs than incumbent technologies. We are a minority stockholder of and technology licensor to our subsidiary Clyra Medical which features its breakthrough product Clyraguard ( www.clyramedical.com/clyraguard), an FDA Registered, hospital grade disinfectant for personal protective equipment including facemasks, proven 99.999% effective against viruses and bacteria, and safe for skin, as well as its other products offering gentle solutions for chronic infected wounds to promote infection control and regenerative tissue therapy.

About LD Micro

Back in 2006, LD Micro began with the sole purpose of being an independent resource to the microcap world.

What started as a newsletter highlighting unique companies, has transformed into the pre-eminent event platform in the space.

The upcoming "500" in September is the Company's most ambitious project yet, and the first event that is accessible to everyone.

