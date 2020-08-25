CEMATRIX Corporation to Present at the LD 500 Virtual Conference

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2020 / CEMATRIX Corporation (TSXV:CVX)(OTCQB:CTXXF) (the "Corporation" or "CEMATRIX") a North American leading manufacturer and supplier of technologically advanced cellular concrete products today announced that it will be presenting at the LD 500 investor conference on September 3rd at 9:20 AM PST / 12:20 PM EST. Jeff Kendrick, CEO will be presenting to a live audience and taking 1-1 virtual meetings over the 4 days.

Register here: https://ld-micro-conference.events.issuerdirect.com/

"We have been waiting for this moment all year long. Due to COVID, it has been nearly impossible for physical conferences to even take place. I want to show the world that you can still learn, have a great time, and see some of the most unique companies in the capital markets today. All without having to step foot outside. For the first time, LD Micro is accessible to everyone, and we are honored to welcome you to one of the most trusted platforms in the space." stated Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD.

The LD 500 will take place on September 1st through the 4th.

View CEMATRIX's profile here: http://www.ldmicro.com/profile/CVX

Profiles powered by LD Micro - News Compliments of Accesswire

ABOUT CEMATRIX

CEMATRIX is a rapidly growing, cash flow positive company that manufactures and supplies technologically advanced cellular concrete products developed from proprietary formulations across North America. This unique cement-based material with superior thermal protection delivers cost-effective, innovative solutions to a broad range of problems facing the infrastructure, industrial (including oil and gas) and commercial markets. Through recent acquisitions of Chicago based MixOnSite and Bellingham based Pacific International Grout, CEMATRIX is now North America's largest Cellular Concrete company.

About LD Micro

Back in 2006, LD Micro began with the sole purpose of being an independent resource to the microcap world.

What started as a newsletter highlighting unique companies, has transformed into the pre-eminent event platform in the space.

The upcoming "500" in September is the Company's most ambitious project yet, and the first event that is accessible to everyone.

For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, please contact:

Jeff Kendrick - President and Chief Executive Officer

Phone: (403) 219-0484

Glen Akselrod - President, Bristol Capital

Phone: (905) 326 1888 ext 1

glen@bristolir.com

Jeff Walker, The Howard Group - Investor Relations

Phone: (888) 221-0915 or (403) 221-0915

jeff@howardgroupinc.com

Forward-looking information: This news release contains certain information that is forward looking and is subject to important risks and uncertainties (such statements are usually accompanied by words such as "anticipate", expect", "would' or other similar words). Forward looking statements in this document are intended to provide CEMATRIX security holders and potential investors with information regarding CEMATRIX and its subsidiaries' future financial and operations plans and outlook. All forward looking statements reflect CEMATRIX's beliefs and assumptions based on information available at the time the statements were made. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward looking information. CEMATRIX undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward looking information except as required by law. For additional information on the assumptions made and the risks and uncertainties which may cause actual results to differ from the anticipated results, refer the CEMATRIX's Management Discussion and Analysis dated April 27, 2020 under CEMATRIX's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and other reports filed by CEMATRIX with Canadian securities regulators.

SOURCE: CEMATRIX Corporation via LD Micro

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/603140/CEMATRIX-Corporation-to-Present-at-the-LD-500-Virtual-Conference