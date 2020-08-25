Leading the way with a single, scalable, AI-powered platform that automates both data integration and application integration in hybrid and multi-cloud environments

SnapLogic, provider of the #1 Intelligent Integration Platform, today announced that it has been positioned by Gartner as a Visionary in the 2020 "Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools"*for the second year in a row. SnapLogic has improved its position on both the Ability to Execute and the Completeness of Vision axes compared to the previous year.

SnapLogic believes this latest recognition in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools, together with its Leader position in Gartner's "Magic Quadrant for Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS)" for the past four consecutive years, testify to the company's strength as a unified platform that automates both data integration and application integration in hybrid and multi-cloud environments, and as the ideal choice for enterprises looking to consolidate multiple integration platforms into a single platform that can do it all.

In the latest Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools, Gartner noted the increasing demand for converged data integration and application integration capabilities: "Another vector for consolidation this year has been the surge in demand for convergence in application integration and data integration tooling. In fact, 66% of respondents to our Magic Quadrant reference survey stated that they are utilizing the embedded application integration capabilities within their data integration tools. This convergence is being led by iPaaS tools that combine data integration, application integration and API delivery/management capabilities, and deliver them through cloud delivery models (see "Aligning Application and Data Integration Delivers Synergy in Disciplines and Technologies")."

According to Gartner, enterprises are also seeking new automation capabilities from their data integration tool providers. Gartner reported, "By 2023, augmented data management will reduce the reliance on IT specialists for repetitive and low-impact data management tasks, thereby freeing up to 20% of their time for collaboration, training and higher-value data management tasks."

"SnapLogic continues to reshape the combined data and application integration markets enabling both expert and citizen integrators to manage all their enterprise integration projects whether app integration, data integration, API management, B2B integration, or data engineering on a single, scalable platform," said Craig Stewart, CTO at SnapLogic. "We believe SnapLogic is well positioned to lead the market into the future as enterprises increasingly choose one low-code, self-service, AI-powered platform for all their hybrid cloud app and data integration projects. We're thrilled Gartner has once again positioned SnapLogic as a Visionary in this year's Data Integration Magic Quadrant."

SnapLogic's Intelligent Integration Platform uses AI-powered workflows to speed all stages of IT integration projects design, development, deployment, and maintenance whether on-premises, in the cloud, or in hybrid environments. The platform's easy-to-use, self-service interface enables both expert and citizen integrators to manage all application integration, data integration, API management, B2B integration, and data engineering projects on a single, scalable platform. With SnapLogic, organizations can connect all of their enterprise systems quickly and easily to automate business processes, accelerate analytics, and drive transformation.

