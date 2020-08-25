

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Federal Housing finance agency's house price index and S&P Case-Shiller home price index for June are due at 9:00 am ET Tuesday. Ahead of these data, the greenback traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the greenback fell against the pound, it held steady against the yen. Against the euro and the franc, it recovered.



The greenback was worth 106.45 against the yen, 1.1806 against the euro, 1.3123 against the pound and 0.9106 against the franc as of 8:55 am ET.



