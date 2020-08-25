Organizations that adopted lean manufacturing methodologies have achieved operational efficiency and profitability. Adopting a lean manufacturing methodology helps eliminate redundant activities that do not add any value to the process, resulting in shorter lead time and improved quality. Similarly, a lean supply chain streamlines manufacturing and production processes, creating a sustainable competitive advantage and an increase in the share of wallet.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200825005081/en/

With reliable data-driven insights, supply chain executives are seeing a marked increase in end-to-end supply chain productivity and direct value creation for the business and their customers. Request a FREE proposalto learn more about how we help companies drive value from supply chain data.

Today the proliferation of technology and the development of advanced analytics platforms have prompted businesses to redefine their supply chains. As such, supply chains are now a more complex system of people, processes, and technologies beyond the four walls of the organization. A lean supply chain helps in maintaining a balance across organizations and among stakeholders, thereby proving to be one of the best practices for the supply chain. To improve efficiency, reduce wastage, drive profitability and eliminate supply chain risks, one of the best practices is to apply the five lean principles to not only the supply chain but also to the warehouse and logistic operations. Quantzig, in its recent article, exploits some of these principles by shedding light on the benefits of lean supply chain management.

With over 15+ years of expertise in the field of analytics, Quantzig is at the forefront of enabling innovation in supply chains. Contact us to learn more about our supply chain analytics capabilities.

Lean Supply Chain Management A New Growth Opportunity

Lean supply chains enhance the efficiency of business processes in several ways. The extended lean journey begins with a supply chain network assessment. It revolves around establishing a baseline of current operations and a detailed analysis of end-to-end supply chain processes. During the analysis processes within manufacturing plants, warehouse and distribution facilities, and business operations, such as order-to-cash, are reviewed, and data is collected across the enterprise. Following this, clients receive a detailed report on new opportunity areas. Business leaders will also gain insights into performance parameters and opportunities for future improvement.

Book a FREE Demo to learn how we've helped leading brands to boost profitability and identify opportunities to improve their supply chain processes.

Through its portfolio of advanced supply chain analytics solutions, Quantzig aims to help bridge the gap between supply chain planning and execution to help drive better outcomes through lean supply chains. Read the complete article for detailed insights: https://bit.ly/34gVG8i

Why Quantzig?

With a huge clientele, which ranges from CEOs to BU heads of Fortune 500 companies, we have played an active part in improving the business outcomes of our global clients. Our expertise and domain knowledge also reflects in the number of projects we've worked on and the results that have prompted businesses to engage with us on an ongoing basis, making us the most preferred supply chain analytics partner for leading businesses across Europe and North America.

Quantzig's team of 550+ seasoned analytics experts and data science professionals have the expertise and skill it takes to design and build systems tailored to the needs of your business and equip you with data-driven, actionable insights for prudent decision-making Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter to keep abreast of the supply chain analytics trends.

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200825005081/en/

Contacts:

Quantzig

Eva Sharma

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us