

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fast food giant Kentucky Fried Chicken or KFC said it will no longer use its iconic 'It's Finger Lickin' Good' slogan in advertising due to the COVID-19 pandemic environment.



KFC's slogan is globally recognized and has been used in the chicken restaurant brand's advertisements for the past 64 years. Fans have accepted that KFC's fried chicken as well as its secret recipe of eleven secret herbs and spices are 'Finger Lickin' Good.'



KFC, a Yum Brands! company, said it is pausing the use of the slogan in advertising with immediate effect, as the 'slogan doesn't feel quite right' in the current pandemic environment.



KFC's decision to suspend its slogan highlights the importance of hygiene amid the coronavirus pandemic. Touching the face and licking the fingers are better avoided in the current environment as they may increase the chance of spreading the coronavirus.



The fast food giant followed the announcement with a YouTube video that blurred the words 'Finger Lickin'.



However, KFC assured its fans that the slogan will be brought back when the time is right.



KFC has more than 24,000 restaurants in over 145 countries and territories around the world.



