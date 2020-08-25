Visiongain publishes Automotive Software Market 2020-2030 report

LONDON, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Now: Why is the global automotive software market important right now?

As part of the broader $19.55 billion automotive software market space, there are massive revenue streams within Telematics Systems segment to tap into. This report shows you where these business opportunities are.

The growing automotive industry and increasing demand for ADAS and connected, cars, especially in premium luxury vehicle segments has led Visiongain to publish this timely report.

The Passenger Vehicles segment is expected in particular to flourish in the next few years because of growth in the digitalization and modernization of connected vehicles and increase in sale of passenger vehicles.

What are the global Automotive Software market prospects?

Visiongain's definitive new report assesses that the Automotive Software market will reach $19.55 Bn in 2019. The performance of the industry is forecast to accelerate, with an anticipated CAGR of 11.7% for the five-year period 2020-2025, which is expected to drive the industry to a value of $37.15 Mn by the end of 2025.

Visiongain's timely 213 page report reveals how best to compete in this lucrative market space and maximize your company's potential.

This report addresses the pertinent issues:

• Where are the most lucrative market prospects?

• Who are the leadings companies and what does the competitive landscape look like?

• What are the regional, technical and regulatory barriers to market entry?

• What are the technological issues and roadmap driving the market?

• Why is the market prospering and how can you fully exploit this?

• When will the market fully mature and why?

Research and analysis highlights

• Independent, impartial and objective analysis

• 248 tables, charts and graphs illustrating the global automotive software market prospects

• Global automotive software market forecast and analysis 2020-2030

• 5 automotive software submarket forecasts by application covering the period 2020-2030

• 3 automotive software submarket forecasts by vehicle type from 2020-2030

• 2 automotive software submarket forecasts by electric vehicles from 2020-2030

• 28 leading national automotive software market forecasts from 2020-2030

• Analysis of the automotive software set to become mandatory in North America

• Profiles of 10 leading companies, involved with automotive software with key financial metrics

• Porter's Five Forces analysis

And there's more.

Companies covered in the report include:

Adobe Systems Software Ireland Ltd.

Aimotive

Airbiquity

Ansys Inc.

Apple

Atego

Autodesk, Inc.

Autonet Mobile, Inc.

BlackBerry Limited

Bosch Software Innovations GmbH

CDK Global LLC

Cox Automotive

Daimler AG

Dassault Systèmes SE

DealerTrack Holdings, Inc.

Delphi Technologies

Elektrobit

Ford Motor Company

General Motors Company

Genesys, Honda Motor Company, Ltd.

Google

Green Hills Software

Kpit Technologies

Luxoft

Microsoft Corporation

MontaVista Software, LLC

NVIDIA Corporation

NXP

Oracle Corporation

Renesas Electronics

Rightware

Robert Bosch

Saferide Technologies Ltd

SAP SE

Siemens Product Lifecycle Management Software Inc.

Sigma Software Group

Solera Holdings

The Reynolds and Reynolds Company

Vector Informatik

Wind River System

Wipro Limited

Organisations mentioned

German Association of the Automotive Industry (VDA)

OICA

European Union

