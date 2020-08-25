Support.com, Inc.: SUPERAntiSpyware Announces Major Upgrade to Professional Edition Anti-Malware Software

New Pro X edition features malware detection engine fueled by machine-learning AI

SUNNYVALE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2020 / Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT), a leader in customer and technical support solutions delivered by home-based employees, today announces the availability of its latest version of SUPERAntiSpyware Professional - the Pro X Edition - anti-malware software with an upgraded malware detection engine for increased real-time threat detection and prevention.

SUPERAntiSpyware is a popular consumer software application with over 65 million downloads that can detect and remove certain malware, spyware, adware, trojan horses, rogue security software, computer worms, rootkits, parasites, and other potentially harmful PC threats. The Pro X Edition's AI-powered detection engine significantly improves the detection of malware.

"Support.com and SUPERAntiSpyware are relentlessly focused on offering the best malware protection to keep our customers' PCs safe. The new Pro X Edition adds a new detection engine fueled by machine-learning AI, providing the most up-to-date protection against the new malicious threats being generated each day," said Lance Rosenzweig, CEO, Support.com. "SUPERAntiSpyware will continue to offer the same great features that our customers have come to expect, in addition to new, fortified defenses that improve real-time protection."

SUPERAntiSpyware Pro X remains lightweight to maintain computing speed and performance, with scheduled fast-scanning and real-time threat blocking. The Pro X Edition works in parallel with other malware or anti-virus protection products, boosts Microsoft Defender, and is compatible with certain older operating systems.

SUPERAntiSpyware Pro X Edition is available as a 14-day free trial or for purchase on https://www.superantispyware.com; Pro X is also available through select resellers, and is included with certain purchases of Support.com's remote tech support service, TechSolutions.

