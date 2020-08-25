Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 25.08.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 650 internationalen Medien
Alle ausgestochen und neuen SILBER-DISTRIKT erworben! Nächste Raketen-Stufe zündet!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PN36 ISIN: US98379L1008 Ticker-Symbol: XPX 
Tradegate
25.08.20
17:30 Uhr
21,600 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
XPEL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
XPEL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
21,40021,80018:20
ACCESSWIRE
25.08.2020 | 16:08
98 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

XPEL Technologies Corp.: XPEL, Inc. to Present at the LD 500 Virtual Conference

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2020 / XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL), a leading provider of protective films and coatings, including automotive paint protection film, automotive and commercial/residential window films, and ceramic coatings, today announced that it will be presenting at the LD 500 investor conference on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at 7:40 AM PST /10:40 AM EST. Ryan Pape, President & Chief Executive Officer and Barry Wood, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of XPEL will be presenting to a live audience. A webcast of the presentation will be available using the following link:

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2019/36069

Messrs. Pape and Wood will also conduct virtual 1x1 meetings throughout the day and interested investors may register for a meeting at:

https://ld-micro-conference.events.issuerdirect.com/

"We have been waiting for this moment all year long. Due to COVID, it has been nearly impossible for physical conferences to even take place. I want to show the world that you can still learn, have a great time, and see some of the most unique companies in the capital markets today. All without having to step foot outside. For the first time, LD Micro is accessible to everyone, and we are honored to welcome you to one of the most trusted platforms in the space." stated Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD.

The LD 500 will take place on September 1st through the 4th.

View XPEL's profile here: http://www.ldmicro.com/profile/XPEL

Profiles powered by LD Micro - News Compliments of Accesswire

About XPEL, Inc.

XPEL is a leading provider of protective films and coatings, including automotive paint protection film, surface protection film, automotive and commercial/residential window films, and ceramic coatings. With a global footprint, a network of trained installers and proprietary DAP software, XPEL is dedicated to exceeding customer expectations by providing high-quality products, leading customer service, expert technical support and world-class training. XPEL, Inc. is publicly traded on Nasdaq under the symbol "XPEL".

About LD Micro

Back in 2006, LD Micro began with the sole purpose of being an independent resource to the microcap world.

What started as a newsletter highlighting unique companies, has transformed into the pre-eminent event platform in the space.

The upcoming "500" in September is the Company's most ambitious project yet, and the first event that is accessible to everyone.

For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

Contact:

Name: John Nesbett/IMS Investor Relations
Phone: (203) 972-9200
Email: jnesbett@institutionalms.com

SOURCE: XPEL Inc. via LD Micro



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/603244/XPEL-Inc-to-Present-at-the-LD-500-Virtual-Conference

XPEL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.