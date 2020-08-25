XPEL Technologies Corp.: XPEL, Inc. to Present at the LD 500 Virtual Conference

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2020 / XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL), a leading provider of protective films and coatings, including automotive paint protection film, automotive and commercial/residential window films, and ceramic coatings, today announced that it will be presenting at the LD 500 investor conference on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at 7:40 AM PST /10:40 AM EST. Ryan Pape, President & Chief Executive Officer and Barry Wood, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of XPEL will be presenting to a live audience. A webcast of the presentation will be available using the following link:

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2019/36069

Messrs. Pape and Wood will also conduct virtual 1x1 meetings throughout the day and interested investors may register for a meeting at:

https://ld-micro-conference.events.issuerdirect.com/

"We have been waiting for this moment all year long. Due to COVID, it has been nearly impossible for physical conferences to even take place. I want to show the world that you can still learn, have a great time, and see some of the most unique companies in the capital markets today. All without having to step foot outside. For the first time, LD Micro is accessible to everyone, and we are honored to welcome you to one of the most trusted platforms in the space." stated Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD.

The LD 500 will take place on September 1st through the 4th.

View XPEL's profile here: http://www.ldmicro.com/profile/XPEL

About XPEL, Inc.

XPEL is a leading provider of protective films and coatings, including automotive paint protection film, surface protection film, automotive and commercial/residential window films, and ceramic coatings. With a global footprint, a network of trained installers and proprietary DAP software, XPEL is dedicated to exceeding customer expectations by providing high-quality products, leading customer service, expert technical support and world-class training. XPEL, Inc. is publicly traded on Nasdaq under the symbol "XPEL".

About LD Micro

Back in 2006, LD Micro began with the sole purpose of being an independent resource to the microcap world.

What started as a newsletter highlighting unique companies, has transformed into the pre-eminent event platform in the space.

The upcoming "500" in September is the Company's most ambitious project yet, and the first event that is accessible to everyone.

For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

Contact:

Name: John Nesbett/IMS Investor Relations

Phone: (203) 972-9200

Email: jnesbett@institutionalms.com

