Advances in manufacturing technology will drive the market growth during the forecast period.
The truck axle market is expected to register a CAGR of almost 1% during 2020-2024, as per the latest research report by Technavio. The report offers detailed analysis about the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.
Due to the extensive spread of the virus across the globe, the Consumer Discretionary Industry is anticipated to have Negative Indirect impact. The truck axle market will showcase Negative impact during 2020-2024.
Truck Axle Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Truck Axle Market is segmented as below:
- Application
- Light-duty trucks
- Heavy-duty trucks
- Medium-duty trucks
- Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- South America
- MEA
APAC region will account for the highest incremental growth during the forecast period due to the presence of developed automotive markets, including Japan, South Korea, and Australia, and growth in the sales of commercial vehicles.
Increase in popularity of e-axle system has been an instrumental factor in influencing the growth of truck axle market. Other market drivers include reduction in production cost of axle owing to advances in manufacturing technology and improvements in supply chain strategies. Technavio offers custom research analysis on the crucial pointers to highlight the impact of COVID-19 on the market across the supply chain.
Key Considerations for Market Forecast
- Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior
- Optimistic, base case, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds
- Pre as well as post COVID-19 market estimates
- Quarterly impact analysis as the spread reaches global level and updates on market estimates
Truck Axle Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
The market is fragmented. Key players in the market have been launching several initiatives and introducing innovative products and services to cater to a larger target audience during the pandemic. Major market participants include American Axle Manufacturing Inc., Dana Ltd., Meritor Inc., Qingte Group Co. Ltd., Raba Automotive Holding Plc, SAF-HOLLAND SE, Shandong Heavy Industry Group Co. Ltd., Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Ltd., Sisu Axles Inc., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG.
