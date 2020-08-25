Anzeige
Dienstag, 25.08.2020

WKN: A2PW7Z ISIN: US3751753043 Ticker-Symbol: GGT1 
Berlin
25.08.20
10:52 Uhr
3,050 Euro
-0,008
-0,26 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
25.08.2020 | 16:44
94 Leser



Giga-tronics Incorporated to Present at the LD 500 Virtual Conference

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2020 / Giga-tronics Incorporated (OTCQB:GIGA), a producer of RADAR filters for use in military defense applications as well as sophisticated RADAR and Electronic Warfare (RADAR/EW) threat emulation products, today announced that it will be presenting at the LD 500 investor conference on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at 9:40 AM PST /12:40 PM EST. Lutz Henckels, Chief Operating and Financial Officer of Giga-tronics will be presenting to a live audience. A webcast of his presentation will be available using the following link:

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2019/36177

Dr. Henckels will also conduct virtual 1x1 meetings throughout the day and interested investors may register for a meeting at:

https://ld-micro-conference.events.issuerdirect.com/

"We have been waiting for this moment all year long. Due to COVID, it has been nearly impossible for physical conferences to even take place. I want to show the world that you can still learn, have a great time, and see some of the most unique companies in the capital markets today. All without having to step foot outside. For the first time, LD Micro is accessible to everyone, and we are honored to welcome you to one of the most trusted platforms in the space." stated Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD.

The LD 500 will take place on September 1st through the 4th.

View Giga-tronics' profile here: http://www.ldmicro.com/profile/GIGA

Profiles powered by LD Micro - News Compliments of Accesswire

About Giga-tronics Incorporated

Giga-tronics is a publicly held company, traded on the OTCQB Capital Market under the symbol "GIGA". Giga-tronics produces RADAR filters and Microwave Integrated Components for use in military defense applications as well as sophisticated RADAR and Electronic Warfare (RADAR/EW) test products primarily used in electronic warfare test & emulation applications.

About LD Micro

Back in 2006, LD Micro began with the sole purpose of being an independent resource to the microcap world.

What started as a newsletter highlighting unique companies, has transformed into the pre-eminent event platform in the space.

The upcoming "500" in September is the Company's most ambitious project yet, and the first event that is accessible to everyone.

For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

Contact:

Name: John Nesbett/IMS Investor Relations
Phone: (203) 972-9200
Email: jnesbett@institutionalms.com

SOURCE: Giga-tronics via LD Micro



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/603247/Giga-tronics-Incorporated-to-Present-at-the-LD-500-Virtual-Conference

© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
