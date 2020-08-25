Giga-tronics Incorporated to Present at the LD 500 Virtual Conference

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2020 / Giga-tronics Incorporated (OTCQB:GIGA), a producer of RADAR filters for use in military defense applications as well as sophisticated RADAR and Electronic Warfare (RADAR/EW) threat emulation products, today announced that it will be presenting at the LD 500 investor conference on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at 9:40 AM PST /12:40 PM EST. Lutz Henckels, Chief Operating and Financial Officer of Giga-tronics will be presenting to a live audience. A webcast of his presentation will be available using the following link:

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2019/36177

Dr. Henckels will also conduct virtual 1x1 meetings throughout the day and interested investors may register for a meeting at:

https://ld-micro-conference.events.issuerdirect.com/

"We have been waiting for this moment all year long. Due to COVID, it has been nearly impossible for physical conferences to even take place. I want to show the world that you can still learn, have a great time, and see some of the most unique companies in the capital markets today. All without having to step foot outside. For the first time, LD Micro is accessible to everyone, and we are honored to welcome you to one of the most trusted platforms in the space." stated Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD.

The LD 500 will take place on September 1st through the 4th.

View Giga-tronics' profile here: http://www.ldmicro.com/profile/GIGA

About Giga-tronics Incorporated

Giga-tronics is a publicly held company, traded on the OTCQB Capital Market under the symbol "GIGA". Giga-tronics produces RADAR filters and Microwave Integrated Components for use in military defense applications as well as sophisticated RADAR and Electronic Warfare (RADAR/EW) test products primarily used in electronic warfare test & emulation applications.

