VIP-Media: Taking His Experience In The Real Estate World And Helping Others: This Is The Story Of Jared James

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2020 / Jared James did not grow up under ideal circumstances. He was raised by a single mother and did not have a lot of role models in his life. This did not stop him from working hard. At a young age, he was already working hard and doing more with himself than the average high schooler and trying to make money to support himself and his family.

"I was raised in a single parent home where I didn't see a lot of models of overly successful entrepreneurs but I was always an overachiever that bet on myself at every turn. Even as a kid, I didn't just have a paper route, I had 9 and subbed them out to other kids so I could scale the business and profitability. In highschool, I stopped playing sports and was working full time at JCPenney running two different departments as a 16 year old." Jared explains.

Jared knew that he wanted to do something different with his life, so he got involved in the real estate world. He quickly became one of the top realtors in the business and decided to help others learn as well. His coaching and training has grown beyond expectations!

"Then as a young man at the age of 21, I decided I wasn't going to be happy long term at my current job and got into real estate. Very quickly I became one of the top Realtors in the country which eventually led to me writing a book that did very well and my transition into coaching, training and speaking. I've grown our coaching and training company to be one of the largest in the real estate industry. With that success came a larger following and I noticed that many of the strategies I was teaching, we could provide to our students and followers. As a result, I launched a separate marketing company called Jarja Media and invested my own money to build our own CRM and other softwares. From an entrepreneurial perspective I decided that it didn't make any sense to send thousands of our students and followers off to other companies for services that we could provide." Jared states.

For Jared, the hardest part of starting his business was making sure that he was able to offer something that his competition didn't. This meant that he had to work harder and look for ways to be better than others in his field.

"Honestly, it's you against the world. It's you against the competition, that is probably much more established than you. More importantly it's you vs you. If bad news, a bad day or anything else is going to make you quit, then don't even get started. Someone asked me once what it was like being an entrepreneur and I told them that every day 50 bad things happen and 3 good things happen and you just hope that the 3 good things outweigh the bad. That takes a different kind of person to not only understand that but also choose that over the stability that comes with being an employee. True entrepreneurs are a different kind of breed." Jared commented.

In this coming year, Jared is not slowing down. On pace to set records for the upcoming year, Jared is pushing forward with both of his companies. In addition, he hopes to continue to help others as well as release his new book five years after writing his last one.

"I'm working on a new book as we speak. It's been over 5 years since I released "Get Out Of Your Way" and it's time for me to put to paper my thoughts on a lot of things that I think will help those that follow me. I'm also looking at completely changing how coaching is done in our industry and releasing new product offerings with Jarja Media." Jared remarks.

To find out more about Jared, you can follow him on instagram here. You can check out his business, Jarja Media here and his consulting site here.

