Quantzig, a premier analytics solutions provider,has announced the completion of its latest success story that illustrates how market basket analysis solutions helped a food retailer firm to increase sales.

Market basket analysis is a set of statistical and advanced analytical insights that help managers understand and ultimately serve their customers by highlighting purchasing patterns. Market basket analysis aims to find relationships and establish patterns across purchases. The relationship is modeled in the form of a conditional algorithm.

"By leveraging market basket analysis, retailers can determine product affinity and understand the reason behind products purchased together," says a market basket analysis expert from Quantzig.

Quantzig's Market Basket Engagement: Outcomes, insights, and solutions offered

The client is a renowned European food retailer, with 300+ stores located across the globe. Keeping track of dynamic customer behavior, food retailers now require analytics-driven tools and solutions, and one such tool is market basket analysis. This client was looking forward to adopting such an analytics-driven tool that would help them to track customer purchasing behaviors and help them to predict future buying patterns.

The market basket analysis solutions provided by Quantzig's experts offered in-depth insights into how purchases of products correlate with customer needs. These insights helped the client to identify cross-sell and up-sell propositions. The key business outcomes included-

Enhanced marketing effectiveness

Increased sales

Achieved a 7% reduction in marketing spend

