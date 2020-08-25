LeadsRx Welcomes David Canelis as Vice President of Customer Success Who Will Help Establish Industry Best Practices for Use of Marketing Attribution

PORTLAND, OR / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2020 / Today, LeadsRx, a marketing attribution company, introduced David Canelis as a new member of the executive team in the newly created position of Vice President of Customer Success.

In his new role Canelis will lead the LeadsRx Customer Success team in developing industry best practices and establish processes to ensure customers excel in their use of LeadsRx Attribution.

"LeadsRx has made great strides in establishing marketing attribution as an essential data-science tool that marketers around the world are adopting at an increasing rate," said David Canelis, VP of Customer Success at LeadsRx. "I look forward to expanding and establishing customer success methodologies and practices to help marketers excel in their use of marketing attribution to maximize return on ad spend even in a most challenging economic climate."

Canelis is regarded as a customer success, services, and support expert with more than 20 years of experience in building and leading customer success programs for technology companies including Tableau Software, WebTrends, Oracle, among others.

"LeadsRx business is growing exponentially in North America and internationally and it's important to have someone of David's experience to build out LeadsRx enterprise-class customer success programs and professional services," said AJ Brown, co-founder and CEO of LeadsRx. "David's expertise in creating customer success programs will set a new industry standard for adoption and use of marketing attribution by marketing agencies and enterprise brands and help them get the most return on ad spend and derive more revenue from sales."

About LeadsRx

A fast innovator and a marketer's choice for 4,000-plus global and local brands, LeadsRx is an unrivaled multi-touch attribution SaaS platform. Powered by a unique Universal Conversion Tracking Pixel, LeadsRx provides an impartial view of customer journeys, giving each advertising touchpoint proper weight and credit including broadcast media. Founded by marketers, LeadsRx enables companies of any size to elevate marketing performance in a framework that is easily understood delivering sustainable return on ad spend (ROAS). To learn more about how LeadsRx can support you in marketing transformation visit LeadsRx.com. Connect with LeadsRx on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

