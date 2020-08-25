Kudelski Security Recognized as a Leader in Managed Security Services Evaluation

Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland, and Phoenix (AZ), USA, August 25th, 2020 -Kudelski Security, the cybersecurity division within the Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S), today announced that it has been recognized by Forrester as a leader in their report, The Forrester Wave: Midsize Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs), Q3 2020.

"We're thrilled by what we believe is both Forrester's recognition of the quality of our capabilities as well as of our continued growth," said Kudelski Security CEO Andrew Howard. "Being evaluated as a Wave Leader 2020 among global midsize managed security services providers is, for us, the result of our exponential growth in both the U.S. and Europe as well as our continued innovation in service development. We're proud to serve as a trusted partner for some of the world's most prestigious brands, providing the customized, innovative solutions they need to stay protected in today's threat environment."

The Forrester Wave evaluated and ranked 12 top midsize MSSPs based on current offerings, strategy and market presence and identified Kudelski Security as one of three leaders in the evaluation.

In the report, Forrester notes: "Companies seeking a white glove, context-heavy MSS, as well as those looking for an MSSP that can provide ICS native MSS, should strongly consider Kudelski Security." It adds that industrial control system (ICS) services are a differentiator for Kudelski Security, noting that the company is "one of the few providers with clear ability to deliver MSS for ICS environments that were not solely dependent on vendor hardware solutions." The report also recognized Kudelski Security's Cyber Fusion Center (CFC) as being able to "make recommendations for remediation steps specific to each customer".

Kudelski Security received its highest scores in the event analysis and correlation: networks/endpoints and applications, solution usability, and delivery model strategy criteria.

"We have continued to develop our strategy with a focus on security outcomes for our clients," said Alton Kizziah, chief strategy officer and vice president of global managed security services, Kudelski Security. "In addition to our MSS and MDR capabilities, we have expanded our portfolio to include monitoring support for operational technology and industrial control system capabilities to meet growing global demand. We're proud to be able to help clients defend against the attacks that IT-OT convergence has exposed them to, while having the confidence that their business operations are protected."

In addition to the Forrester Wave report, Kudelski Security was recently included some of the firm's other managed security industry research, Now Tech: Global and Emerging Managed Security Service Providers, Q2 2020 and Now Tech: European Cybersecurity Incident Response Services, Q1 2020, which help security leaders understand the value they can expect from service providers and select vendors based on size and functionality. These recognitions add to a growing list of industry recognition that demonstrates the change Kudelski Security is bringing to the MSSP landscape.

For more information about Kudelski Security's managed security services, visit: kudelskisecurity.com/services/managed-security/.

About Kudelski Security

Kudelski Security is the premier advisor and cybersecurity innovator for today's most security-conscious organizations. Our long-term approach to client partnerships enables us to continuously evaluate their security posture to recommend solutions that reduce business risk, maintain compliance and increase overall security effectiveness. With clients that include Fortune 500 enterprises and government organizations in Europe and across the United States, we address the most complex environments through an unparalleled set of solution capabilities including consulting, technology, managed security services and custom innovation. For more information, visit www.kudelskisecurity.com.

Media Contact

John Van Blaricum

Vice President, Global Marketing

+1 650 966 4320

john.vanblaricum@kudelskisecurity.com