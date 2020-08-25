Regulatory News:
Aggregated presentation by day and market
Issuer name
Issuer identification code
Transaction date
Identification code of the
Daily total volume (in
Daily weighted
Platform
IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
17/08/2020
FR0010259150
0
0
XPAR
IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
18/08/2020
FR0010259150
2,507
86,82
XPAR
IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
19/08/2020
FR0010259150
0
0
XPAR
IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
20/08/2020
FR0010259150
0
0
XPAR
IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
21/08/2020
FR0010259150
6,146
86,12
XPAR
IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
21/08/2020
FR0010259150
1,646
86,12
CHIX
IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
21/08/2020
FR0010259150
784
86,08
TRQX
IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
21/08/2020
FR0010259150
531
86,07
BATE
Total
11,614
86,26
The information detailed by transaction and the buy-back objectives are available on the company's website at the following address: http://www.ipsen.com/investors/regulated-information/
Contacts:
For further information:
Eugenia Litz
Vice-President Investor Relations
Tel.: +44 (0) 1753 627721
E-mail: eugenia.litz@ipsen.com
Fabien Puibarreau
Head of Company Law and Securities Law
Tel.: +33 (0)1 58 33 58 86
E-mail: fabien.puibarreau@ipsen.com