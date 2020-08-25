Australian agribusiness plans to use savings to invest in technology transformation initiatives to enhance user experience, while benefiting from a more comprehensive level of support

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products and a Salesforce partner, today announced that Elders, a leading agribusiness in Australia, has selected Rimini Street for support and maintenance of its SAP software. By switching to Rimini Street Support, Elders has dramatically reduced the total cost of maintenance and support fees for its SAP applications. With the savings realized, Elders will invest in technology services for its branch network primarily based in rural Australia. Elders is also able to run its stable ERP system for a minimum of 15 years from the time it switched to Rimini Street, without being forced to upgrade their current SAP application release just to stay fully supported by the vendor.

Elders Switches to Rimini Street Support for its SAP Software (Photo: Business Wire)

Expert, Responsive Support with 24/7/365 Availability

Elders provides agriculture products and services, livestock, real estate, insurance and other advisory services to the agriculture industry in Australia, with a focus on helping customers become more successful in their agriculture business. The company operates out of 250+ branches nationwide. Elders began the search for a third-party support provider to improve its application support service levels. They chose Rimini Street as their support provider based on the Company's reputation for ultra-responsive support, and to ensure their SAP applications are running smoothly.

"On average, we have about 400 staff using the SAP software at any one time each and every day, so response time is critical to our operations," said Peveni Rajapakse, Head of IT at Elders. "In the short period since we made the switch, the communication with Rimini Street's engineers, support team and account managers has been great, and we are seeing excellent response times when tickets are raised. And with the additional capacity to re-invest in IT, we can begin to look at new and interesting ways to further enhance our customer experience."

Deliver Greater Business Value Through Innovation

With the additional capacity to re-invest in IT, Elders plans to further enhance the end user experience with digital innovation, including setting up digital support channels for their large workforce which will free up considerable time and resources for their staff.

As with all Rimini Street clients, Elders has an assigned Primary Support Engineer (PSE) who is backed by a team of technical engineers, available 24/7/365, who have an average of 15 years' experience in the clients' software. Clients also receive Rimini Street's industry-leading service level agreement of 10-minute response times for critical (P1) issues, and 15-minute response times for P2 cases.

"Innovation is how organizations get and stay ahead, yet without the ability to invest in innovative toolsets and practices, the best that organizations can do is tread water," said Emmanuelle Hose, regional general manager, Australia and New Zealand, Rimini Street. "Elders is one organization that is driving its business forward by choosing a true partner for their ERP support needs that helps them free up precious resources to focus on more strategic initiatives within their business."

About Rimini Street, Inc.

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI) is a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products and a Salesforce partner. The Company offers premium, ultra-responsive and integrated application management and support services that enable enterprise software licensees to save significant costs, free up resources for innovation and achieve better business outcomes. Over 2,100 Fortune 500, Fortune Global 100, midmarket, public sector and other organizations from a broad range of industries rely on Rimini Street as their trusted application enterprise software products and services provider. To learn more, please visit http://www.riministreet.com, follow @riministreet on Twitter and find Rimini Street on Facebook and LinkedIn.

