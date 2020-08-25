Rise in private labels will drive the market growth during the forecast period.
The processed cheese market is expected to register a CAGR of almost 3% during 2020-2024, as per the latest research report by Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.
Due to the extensive spread of the virus across the globe, the Consumer Staples Industry is anticipated to have Positive Direct impact. The processed cheese market will showcase Positive impact during 2020-2024.
Processed Cheese Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Processed Cheese Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Processed cheese slices
- Processed cheese blocks
- Processed cheese spreads
- Canned processed cheese
- Others
- Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- South America
- MEA
Europe region will account for the highest incremental growth during the forecast period due to the high consumption and use of cheese in most European cuisines.
Rise in demand from developing countries has been an instrumental factor in influencing the growth of processed cheese market. Other market drivers include convenience, low cost, and long shelf life of processed cheese attract consumers and food manufacturers. Technavio offers custom research analysis on the crucial pointers to highlight the impact of COVID-19 on the market across the supply chain.
Key Considerations for Market Forecast
- Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior
- Optimistic, base case, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds
- Pre- and post-COVID-19 market estimates
- Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates
Processed Cheese Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
The market is fragmented/concentrated. Key players in the market have been launching several initiatives and introducing innovative products and services to cater a larger target audience during the pandemic. Major market participants include Almarai Company, Associated Milk Producers Inc., Arla Foods amba, Britannia Industries Ltd., Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd., Bel Group, The Kraft Heinz Co., Groupe Lactalis, Saputo Inc., and Savencia SA.
TOC
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Processed cheese slices Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Processed cheese blocks Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Processed cheese spreads tubs/jars Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Canned processed cheese Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Almarai Company
- Associated Milk Producers Inc.
- Arla Foods Amba
- Britannia Industries Ltd.
- Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd.
- Bel Group
- The Kraft Heinz Co.
- Groupe Lactalis
- Saputo Inc.
- Savencia SA
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
