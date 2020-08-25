Mullen Technologies, Inc.: Mullen Technologies to Attend Raymond James Virtual Diversified Industrials 2020 Conference

BREA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2020 / Mullen Technologies Inc. ("Mullen Technologies" or the "Company"), a Southern California based licensed electric vehicle manufacturer with international distribution that operates in various verticals of businesses focusing in the automotive industry; Mullen Automotive, Mullen Energy, Mullen Auto Sales, Mullen Funding Corp., and Carhub, today announces that the Company will attend the Raymond James 2020 Virtual Diversified Industrials Conference today, Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at 4pm EST.

The presentation can be accessed by clicking here at 4pm EST and will be available on the Company's website.

About Mullen Technologies:

Based in Southern California, Mullen Technologies is a licensed vehicle manufacturer focused on providing exciting electric vehicles that fit perfectly into the American consumer's life by working independently as well as through strategic OEM partnerships. Mullen Technologies owns a number of synergistic businesses including: Mullen Auto Sales, a fast-growing series of pre-owned auto dealerships through California, CarHub, a new and unique digital platform that leverages AI to offer an interactive solution for buying, selling and owning a car, Mullen Energy, a division solely focused on advancing battery technology and emergency point-of-care solutions, and Mullen Finance Corp., a captive finance arm for consumer vehicle leases and loans.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Words such as "may," "should," "could," "would," "predicts," "potential," "continue," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar expressions, as well as statements in future tense, often signify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and may not be accurate indications of when such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information that the Company has when those statements are made or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. For more information, please visit: www.MullenUSA.com.

