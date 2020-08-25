Awareness about energy-efficient devices will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

The portable air-conditioner market is expected to register a CAGR of almost 6% during 2020-2024, as per the latest research report by Technavio. The report offers detailed analysis about the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Portable Air-Conditioner Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Due to the extensive spread of the virus across the globe, the Consumer Discretionary Industry is anticipated to have Negative Indirect impact. the portable air-conditioner market will showcase Negative impact during 2020-2024.

Portable Air-Conditioner Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Portable Air-Conditioner Market is segmented as below:

End-User Residential Non-residential

Geography APAC Europe North America South America MEA

Distribution Channel Offline Online



APAC region will account for the highest incremental growth during the forecast period due to the growing housing needs of the population, increasing number of construction activities in both residential and commercial sectors, and the emerging tourism industry.

The advent of smart portable air conditioners has been an instrumental factor in influencing the growth of portable air-conditioner market. Other market drivers include technological innovations and portfolio extension leading to product premiumization. Technavio offers custom research analysis on the crucial pointers to highlight the impact of COVID-19 on the market across the supply chain.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- and post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Portable Air-Conditioner Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented. Key players in the market have been launching several initiatives and introducing innovative products and services to cater to a larger target audience during the pandemic. Major market participants include Daikin Industries Ltd., DeLonghi Group, Electrolux Group, Qingdao Haier Co. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., LG Electronics Inc., Midea Group Co. Ltd., Olimpia Splendid Spa, United Technologies Corp., and Whirlpool Corp.

