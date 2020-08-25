The "Lime And Gypsum Product Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global lime and gypsum product market is expected to decline from $58.8 billion in 2019 to $52.7 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -10.3%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 14% from 2021 and reach $75.4 billion in 2023.

Western Europe was the largest region in the global lime and gypsum product market, accounting for 29% of the market in 2019. Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 27% of the global lime and gypsum product market. Africa was the smallest region in the global lime and gypsum product market.

Gypsum has found its uses in the interior designing industry and is used to create designer ceilings. It weighs light and possess low thermal conductivity and decreases the structural load of building. This also saves the energy cost. As compared to sand-cement plastering, gypsum plastering requires less curing time and does not involve crack formation. These all features raise the demand for gypsum plaster in the construction industry and among consumers in urban areas across all regions especially in Middle East Africa from 2017 to 2025.

Report Scope

The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider lime and gypsum product market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the Covid 19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of Covid 19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The lime and gypsum product market section of the report gives context. It compares the lime and gypsum product market with other segments of the mineral products market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, lime and gypsum product indicators comparison.

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

2. Report Structure

3. Lime And Gypsum Product Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations

4. Lime And Gypsum Product Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/ Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products

5. Lime And Gypsum Product Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers

6. Lime And Gypsum Product Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth

7. Lime And Gypsum Product Market Trends And Strategies

8. Lime And Gypsum Product Market Size And Growth

8.1. Market Size

8.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.2.2. Restraints On The Market

8.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.3.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.3.2. Restraints On The Market

9. Lime And Gypsum Product Market Regional Analysis

9.1. Global Lime And Gypsum Product Market, 2019, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

9.2. Global Lime And Gypsum Product Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region

9.3. Global Lime And Gypsum Product Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region

10. Lime And Gypsum Product Market Segmentation

10.1. Global Lime And Gypsum Product Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Billion

Lime Product

Gypsum Product

10.2. Global Lime And Gypsum Product Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Billion

Building and Construction

Agriculture

Waste-Water Treatment

Paper Production

Others

10.3. Global Lime And Gypsum Product Market, Segmentation By Product Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Billion

Industrial-Grade

Pharmaceutical-Grade

Food-Grade

11. Lime And Gypsum Product Market Metrics

11.1. Lime And Gypsum Product Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2015-2023, Global

11.2. Per Capita Average Lime And Gypsum Product Market Expenditure, 2015-2023, Global

Companies Mentioned

Carmeuse

Graymont

Lhoist

Mississippi Lime

Minerals Technologies

