Growth and expansion of the organized retail sector will drive the market growth during the forecast period.
The processed potatoes market is expected to register a CAGR of over 5% during 2020-2024, as per the latest research report by Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.
Due to the extensive spread of the virus across the globe, the Consumer Staples Industry is anticipated to have Positive Direct impact. The processed potatoes market will showcase Neutral impact during 2020-2024.
Processed Potatoes Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Processed Potatoes Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Potato chips
- Potato flakes
- Potato starch
- Frozen french fries
- Others
- Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- South America
- MEA
- Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
- End-user
- Foodservice sector
- Retail sector
- Industrial sector
Europe region will account for the highest incremental growth during the forecast period due to rising demand for frozen food and the significant consumption of savory snacks, including potato chips.
Growing focus on expanding production capabilities has been an instrumental factor in influencing the growth of processed potatoes market. Other market drivers include increasing prominence of private-label brands. Technavio offers custom research analysis on the crucial pointers to highlight the impact of COVID-19 on the market across the supply chain.
Key Considerations for Market Forecast
- Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior
- Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds
- Pre- and post-COVID-19 market estimates
- Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates
Processed Potatoes Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
The market is fragmented. Key players in the market have been launching several initiatives and introducing innovative products and services to cater a larger target audience during the pandemic. Major market participants include Burts Potato Chips Ltd., Calbee Inc., Campbell Soup Co., Coöperatie Koninklijke Cosun UA, Groupe Limagrain Holding, Kellogg Co., Lamb Weston Holdings Inc., McCain Foods Ltd., PepsiCo Inc., and The Kraft Heinz Co.
