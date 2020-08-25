Ballantyne Strong, Inc.: Ballantyne Strong to Present at the LD 500 Virtual Conference

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2020 / Ballantyne Strong, Inc. (NYSE:BTN), a leading provider of cinema products and services, digital signage and advertising, today announced that it will be presenting at the LD 500 investor conference on Friday, September 4, 2020 at 6:40 AM PST /9:40 AM EST. Mark Roberson, Chief Executive Officer of Ballantyne Strong will be presenting to a live audience. A webcast of the presentation will be available using the following link:

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2019/36917

"We have been waiting for this moment all year long. Due to COVID, it has been nearly impossible for physical conferences to even take place. I want to show the world that you can still learn, have a great time, and see some of the most unique companies in the capital markets today. All without having to step foot outside. For the first time, LD Micro is accessible to everyone, and we are honored to welcome you to one of the most trusted platforms in the space." stated Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD.

The LD 500 will take place on September 1st through the 4th.

View Ballantyne Strong's profile here: http://www.ldmicro.com/profile/BTN

About Ballantyne Strong

Ballantyne Strong (www.ballantynestrong.com) and its subsidiaries engage in diverse business activities including the design, integration and installation of technology solutions for a broad range of applications; development and delivery of out-of-home messaging, advertising and communications; manufacturing of projection screens; and providing managed services including monitoring of networked equipment. The Company focuses on serving the entertainment retail and advertising.

About LD Micro

Back in 2006, LD Micro began with the sole purpose of being an independent resource to the microcap world.

What started as a newsletter highlighting unique companies, has transformed into the pre-eminent event platform in the space.

The upcoming "500" in September is the Company's most ambitious project yet, and the first event that is accessible to everyone.

For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

Contact:

Name: John Nesbett/IMS Investor Relations

Phone: (203) 972-9200

Email: jnesbett@institutionalms.com

