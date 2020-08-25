Increasing demand for specialty food ingredients will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

The specialty food ingredients market is expected to register a CAGR of over 6% during 2020-2024, as per the latest research report by Technavio. The report offers detailed analysis about the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Specialty Food Ingredients Market 2020-2024

Due to the extensive spread of the virus across the globe, the Consumer Staples Industry is anticipated to have Positive Direct impact. The specialty food ingredients market will showcase Positive impact during 2020-2024.

Specialty Food Ingredients Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Specialty Food Ingredients Market is segmented as below:

Application Bakery and confectionery Beverages Sauces and condiments Others

Geography APAC Europe North America South America MEA

Product Nutraceutical ingredients Flavors Specialty starches Acidulants Others



North America region will account for the highest incremental growth during the forecast period due to the inception and wide usage of specialty foods ingredients.

Continuous innovations driving the demand for specialty food ingredients have been instrumental in influencing the growth of specialty food ingredients market. Other market drivers include growing demand for nutraceuticals. Technavio offers custom research analysis on the crucial pointers to highlight the impact of COVID-19 on the market across the supply chain.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- and post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Specialty Food Ingredients Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented. Key players in the market have been launching several initiatives and introducing innovative products and services to cater a larger target audience during the pandemic. Major market participants include Archer Daniels Midland Co., Cargill Inc., Chr. Hansen Holding AS, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Givaudan SA, Ingredion Inc., Kerry Group Plc, Koninklijke DSM NV, Sensient Technologies Corp., and Tate Lyle Plc.

