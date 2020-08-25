The "UK Data Centre Trends Report 2020 H2 Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 10th edition of the UK Data Centre Trends Report analyses the key trends impacting the UK Data Centre market, including Data Centre space, power, pricing and customer trends. It provides a unique analysis of market sizing and the key customer trends impacting the UK market using a survey.

The survey also provides a unique analysis of the key trends influencing the UK Data Centre market, which is the largest Data Centre market in Europe.

Research has identified the key developments of new-build facilities, financial results, and trends impacting the UK Data Centre Market. The publication also identifies the key aggregated pricing by standard rack space (without power) and by m2. Finally, TCL summarises the overall Data Centre trends taking place in the UK market over the last six month period.

Coverage

The research is based on a survey of over Data Centre providers in the UK market, with over 200 facilities.

Methodology

The analyst has used its database to calculate the UK Data Centre market size by space (m2) and by total customer power (MW) referred to as DCCP (Data Centre Customer Power). TCL has broken down the total overall space and power by the main regional Data Centre clusters around the UK (including London, outside the M25 ring-road area and selected cities such as Manchester).

The report is available as a subscription including 2 issues (January/July or July/January)

Key Topics Covered

Section 1: Introduction

Section 2: Methodology

Section 3: UK Data Centre Pricing Discounts and Supplementary Changes Available

Section 4: UK Data Centre Pricing for Power

Section 5: UK Data Centre Market Sizing

Section 6: UK Data Centre Capacity (m2)

Section 7: UK Data Centre Total Customer Power (MW)

Section 8: UK Data Centre Clusters

Section 9: New UK Data Centre Developments

Section 10: Financial Data Centre Results Developments

Section 11: UK Data Centre Customer Segments

Section 12: UK Data Centre Customer Trends

Section 13: UK Data Centre Pricing Trends

Section 14: Conclusion Overall UK Data Centre Trends

