Increase in the number of production houses will drive the market growth during the forecast period.
The cinematographic cameras market is expected to register a CAGR of over 2% during 2020-2024, as per the latest research report by Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.
Due to the extensive spread of the virus across the globe, the Information Technology Industry is anticipated to have Mixed Direct impact. The cinematographic cameras market will showcase Neutral impact during 2020-2024.
Cinematographic Cameras Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Cinematographic Cameras Market is segmented as below:
- Video Resolution
- 4K/8K resolution
- Full HD resolution
- Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- South America
- MEA
North America region will account for the highest incremental growth during the forecast period due to the growing demand for high-quality movies and the increasing use of online video platforms.
An increase in subscription of HD channels has been instrumental in influencing the growth of cinematographic cameras market. Other market drivers include growing popularity of online video streaming services. Technavio offers custom research analysis on the crucial pointers to highlight the impact of COVID-19 on the market across the supply chain.
Key Considerations for Market Forecast
- Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior
- Optimistic, base case, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds
- Pre- and post-COVID 19 market estimates
- Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates
Cinematographic Cameras Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
The market is concentrated. Key players in the market have been launching several initiatives and introducing innovative products and services to cater a larger target audience during the pandemic. Market participants holding significant share include ARRI AG, Blackmagic Design Pty. Ltd., Canon Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Nikon Corp., Panasonic Corp., Panavision Inc., RED.com LLC, Sony Corp., and Vision Research Inc.
