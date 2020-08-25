Nova Leap Health Corp. to Present at the LD 500 Virtual Conference

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES

HALIFAX, NS / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2020 / NOVA LEAP HEALTH CORP. (TSXV:NLH) ("Nova Leap" or "the Company"), a 2019 TSX Venture 50 ranked company focused on the home health care industry, is pleased to announce that President & CEO Chris Dobbin will present at the LD 500 virtual investor conference on September 2nd at 1:00 PM Eastern (10:00 AM PST) and will be available for one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the day on September 2nd & 3rd.

The LD 500 will take place September 1-4 and will feature some of the most prominent companies in the micro-cap world, with 500 companies expected to provide updates.

Nova Leap is an acquisitive home health care services company operating in one of the fastest-growing industries in the U.S. & Canada. The Company performs a vital role within the continuum of care with an individual and family centred focus, particularly those requiring dementia care. Nova Leap achieved the #10 Ranking in the 2019 TSX Venture 50 in the Clean Technology & Life Sciences sector. The Company is geographically diversified with operations in 6 different U.S. states: Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Oklahoma and Ohio as well as Nova Scotia, Canada.

Back in 2006, LD Micro began with the sole purpose of being an independent resource to the microcap world. What started as a newsletter highlighting unique companies, has transformed into the pre-eminent event platform in the space. The upcoming "500" in September is the Company's most ambitious project yet, and the first event that is accessible to everyone.

Certain information in this press release may contain forward-looking statements, such as statements regarding future expansions and cost savings, the Company's expected annualized recurring revenue run rate and plans regarding future acquisitions and financings. This information is based on current expectations and assumptions, including assumptions concerning general economic and market conditions, availability of working capital necessary for conducting Nova Leap's operations, and Nova Leap's ability to integrate its acquired businesses and maintain previously achieved service hour and revenue levels, that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. Risks that could cause results to differ from those stated in the forward-looking statements in this release include the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic or any recurrence, including government regulations or voluntary measures limiting the Company's ability to provide care to clients (such as shelter-in-place orders, isolation or quarantine orders, distancing requirements, or closures or restricted access procedures at facilities where clients reside), increased costs associated with personal protective equipment and sanitization supplies, staff and supply shortages; regulatory changes affecting the home care industry, other unexpected increases in operating costs and competition from other service providers. All forward-looking statements, including any financial outlook or future-oriented financial information, contained in this press release are made as of the date of this release and included for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to the Company. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in the Company's filings with the Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com.

Christopher Dobbin, CPA, CA

Director, President and CEO Nova Leap Health Corp.

T: 902 401 9480 F: 902 482 5177

E: cdobbin@novaleaphealth.com

