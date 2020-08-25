Preference for ready-to-cook food products will drive the market growth during the forecast period.
The filled fresh pasta market is expected to register a CAGR of over 4% during 2020-2024, as per the latest research report by Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.
Due to the extensive spread of the virus across the globe, the Consumer Staples Industry is anticipated to have Positive Direct impact. The filled fresh pasta market will showcase Positive impact during 2020-2024.
Filled Fresh Pasta Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Filled Fresh Pasta Market is segmented as below:
- Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
- Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- South America
- MEA
APAC region will account for the highest incremental growth during the forecast period due to the growing urbanization and westernization, rise in demand for convenience foods, and the consumption of varieties of pasta products.
Expansion of the retail landscape has been instrumental in influencing the growth of filled fresh pasta market. Other drivers including growing demand for international cuisine. Technavio offers custom research analysis on the crucial pointers to highlight the impact of COVID-19 on the market across the supply chain.
Key Considerations for Market Forecast
- Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior
- Optimistic, base case, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds
- Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates
- Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates
FILLED FRESH PASTA Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
The market is fragmented. Key players in the market have been launching several initiatives and introducing innovative products and services to cater a larger target audience during the pandemic. Market participants holding significant share include BRE.MA. GROUP Srl, Catelli Foods Corp., F. Divella Spa, il Pastaio, Raffettos Fresh Pasta, Rana USA Inc., Simplot Australia Pty. Ltd., SpaghettoFactory, The Fresh Pasta Co. Ltd., and Ugo Foods Group Ltd.
TOC
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Offline Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Online Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- BRE.MA. GROUP Srl
- Catelli Foods Corp.
- F. Divella Spa
- il Pastaio
- Raffettos Fresh Pasta
- Rana USA Inc.
- Simplot Australia Pty. Ltd.
- SpaghettoFactory
- The Fresh Pasta Co. Ltd.
- Ugo Foods Group Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
