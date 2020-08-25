Rising demand for custom-designed mixers will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

The industrial food blender and mixer market is expected to register a CAGR of over 6% during 2020-2024, as per the latest research report by Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200825005450/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Industrial Food Blender and Mixer Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Request for Technavio's market report estimates including pre- and post-COVID-19 impact on industrial food blender and mixer market. Download free report sample on the impact of COVID-19 pandemic analysis

Due to the extensive spread of the virus across the globe, the Industrials Industry is anticipated to have a Negative Indirect impact. The industrial food blender and mixer market will showcase Neutral impact during 2020-2024.

Industrial Food Blender and Mixer Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Industrial Food Blender and Mixer Market is segmented as below:

Product High shear mixer Ribbon blender Shaft mixer Planetary mixer Others

Geography APAC Europe North America South America MEA



Europe region will account for the highest incremental growth during the forecast period.

View report snapshot before purchasing

Growing preference for a closed system with vacuum technology has been instrumental in influencing the growth of industrial food blender and mixer market. Other market drivers include growing demand for ultra-high-shear mixers and steady growth of the food processing industry. Technavio offers custom research analysis on the crucial pointers to highlight the impact of COVID-19 on the market across the supply chain.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- and post-COVID 19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Get more insights about the global trends impacting the future of industrial food blender and mixer market, get free sample at: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40999

Industrial Food Blender and Mixer Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented. Key players in the market have been launching several initiatives and introducing innovative products and services to cater a larger target audience during the pandemic. Major market participants include Alfa Laval Corporate AB, Charles Ross Son Co., EKATO Holding GmbH, GEA Group AG, Kady International, Philadelphia Mixing Solutions Ltd., Silverson Machines Inc., SPX FLOW Inc., Sulzer Ltd., and Xylem Inc.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports by using

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

TOC

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product placement

High shear mixer Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Ribbon blender Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Shaft mixer Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Planetary mixer Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver Demand led growth

Volume driver Supply led growth

Volume driver External factors

Volume driver Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver Inflation

Price driver Shift from lower to higher priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Alfa Laval Corporate AB

Charles Ross Son Co.

EKATO Holding GmbH

GEA Group AG

Kady International

Philadelphia Mixing Solutions Ltd.

Silverson Machines Inc.

SPX FLOW Inc.

Sulzer Ltd.

Xylem Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200825005450/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/