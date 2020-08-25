National Health Investors: NHI to Participate in the BMO 2020 Real Assets Conference

MURFREESBORO, TN / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2020 / National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) announced that senior management will be conducting virtual meetings with institutional investors as part of the BMO 2020 Real Assets Conference on Wednesday, September 2, 2020.

About NHI

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals. For more information, visit www.nhireit.com.

Contact:

Dana Hambly

Vice President, Investor Relations

Phone: (615) 890-9100

SOURCE: National Health Investors

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/603282/NHI-to-Participate-in-the-BMO-2020-Real-Assets-Conference