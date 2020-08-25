Fiore Gold Ltd.: Fiore Gold Reports Fiscal Q3 Operating Cash Flow of US $10.5 Million

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2020 / FIORE GOLD LTD. (TSXV:F)(OTCQB:FIOGF)(FSE:2FO) ("Fiore" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the third fiscal quarter ("Q3 2020") ended June 30, 2020, have been filed with the securities regulatory authorities and are available at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.fioregold.com.

Fiscal Q3 2020 Highlights

(all figures in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated)

Operating & Financial

Q3 gold production of 12,764 ounces, a second successive quarter of record gold production

Gold sales of 12,761 ounces at an average realized price of $1,720 per ounce

Recorded quarterly revenues of $22.0 million with mine operating income of $8.3 million

Generated Pan operating cash flow 1 of $11.8 million and consolidated operating cash flow of $10.5 million, both records for Fiore Gold

of $11.8 million and consolidated operating cash flow of $10.5 million, both records for Fiore Gold Adjusted net earnings 1 of $5.7 million and adjusted net earnings per share 1 of $0.06 per share, net income of $5.1 million

of $5.7 million and adjusted net earnings per share of $0.06 per share, net income of $5.1 million Closing cash balance of $17.3 million, a significant increase of $8.2 million relative to our last reported cash balance as of March 31, 2020

Strengthened balance sheet with net working capital of $34.1 million as of June 30, 2020

Mined ore production in Q3 of 14,877 tons per day with a stripping ratio of 1.3:1.0 and grade of 0.016 ounces/ton

Q3 cash costs per ounce sold 1 of $916, a $67 per ounce reduction relative to Q2 2020 reflecting the expected benefit of a decreasing stripping ratio

of $916, a $67 per ounce reduction relative to Q2 2020 reflecting the expected benefit of a decreasing stripping ratio Q3 Pan Mine AISC 1 per ounce sold of $1,085 and Fiore consolidated AISC 1 of $1,203. The cash cost reduction was offset by an increase in capitalized exploration drilling at Pan to extend the mine life.

per ounce sold of $1,085 and Fiore consolidated AISC of $1,203. The cash cost reduction was offset by an increase in capitalized exploration drilling at Pan to extend the mine life. 72,555 total site man-hours worked in Q3 with no reportable incidents and zero lost-time injuries

Mining declared an essential business in Nevada and the Pan Mine continues to operate with strict protocols in place focused on protecting the health and safety of our employees. No reported cases of COVID-19 for our employees or contractors to date.

Organic Growth

Results of the Gold Rock Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") released on April 9th demonstrated positive economics for the project with opportunities to further enhance value

Subsequent to quarter end, the Company announced the start of a program at Gold Rock of resource expansion, metallurgical, geotechnical and condemnation drilling in support of a Feasibility Study targeted for completion in the second half of 2021

Completed a Pan exploration drilling program of 21,741 metres (71,330 feet) with a resource update and new life of mine plan to be issued in September 2020

On May 19, 2020, Fiore Gold announced a 2.0 million ounce measured and indicated resource at its Golden Eagle Project in Washington State, USA

Tim Warman, Fiore's CEO commented, "The Pan mine continues to establish itself as the cash engine to support our aggressive growth targets. Stand-alone, Pan generated $11.8 million in operating cash flow in the quarter and Fiore generated $10.5 million in operating cash flow. Our balance sheet is now fully funded to complete the drilling and development program targeting a Gold Rock Feasibility Study in the second half of 2021. Subsequent to quarter-end, we completed an extensive Pan drilling program which will support an Updated Resource and Reserve estimate and related Life of Mine plan in H2 2020. With six rigs currently drilling at Gold Rock, we remain fully committed to our goal of operating Pan and Gold Rock in unison, providing organic growth to annual gold production of more than 100,000 ounces in Nevada. Separately, we announced a 2.0 million ounce Measured and Indicated resource at our Golden Eagle Project in Washington State. We expect this project will continue to emerge as a valuable third asset in our portfolio."

We continue to recognize the inherent risk posed by COVID-19. The health and safety of our employees comes first, and we have put a range of operating protocols in place to best mitigate the risk to them. We are fortunate that we have no reported cases at site and continue to operate.

Review of Operating Results

Three Months Ended

June 30, Operating Results 2020 2019 Ore Mined (t) 1,353,799 1,284,413 Waste Mined (t) 1,795,385 2,198,602 Total Mined (t) 3,149,184 3,483,015 Gold Ounces Mined (oz) 21,622 17,471 Ore Grade Mined (oz/t) 0.016 0.014 Strip Ratio waste/ore 1.3 1.7 Gold Ounces Produced (oz) 12,764 11,685 Gold Ounces Sold (Payable) (oz) 12,761 11,504 Average Realized Price1 $/oz 1,720 1,318 Total Cash Costs per Ounce1 $/oz 916 928 Cost of Sales per Ounce1 $/oz 1,070 1,050 Pan Mine AISC per Ounce1 $/oz 1,085 985 Fiore Consolidated AISC per Ounce1 $/oz 1,203 1,120

Ore tons mined is ahead of prior year in part due to positive ore reconciliation, resulting in mining 14,877 tons per day. At a gold grade of 0.016 oz/t, we mined 21,622 ounces in the quarter, a 24% increase over the prior year period. Gold production at 12,764 ounces represents a second successive quarter of record gold production as Pan continues to operate safely and efficiently.

Cash cost per ounce sold for Q3 2020 was $916 per ounce, a $67 per ounce decrease relative to Q2 2020 of $983 per ounce and a $12 decrease compared Q3 2019 at $928 per ounce. The reduction is due to the lower strip ratio, as guided, and improved mining efficiencies. Q3 2020 Pan Mine AISC1 per ounce sold was $1,085 and Fiore Consolidated AISC1 per ounce sold was $1,203. During the quarter, we incurred approximately $1.4 million of sustaining capital expenditures, primarily related to the developmental drilling program at the Pan Mine, compared to $0.1 million during the prior year period. The $1.4 million of sustaining capital expenditures during the current quarter accounted for $111 of the $1,085 Pan Mine AISC1.

1 This is a non-IFRS financial measure.

Key Developments

Pan Mine

With Pan operating well, we continue our focus on drilling to expand the resource and reserves, and increase mine life. Initial results of the current resource expansion drill program were announced on December 10, 2019. On May 12, 2020, we released drill results on a further sixty-four holes drilled at several locations around the main North Pan pits, as well as the smaller Syncline and Black Stallion satellite pits. Subsequent to quarter-end, on August 12, 2020, Fiore reported the final seventy-six holes of the overall program. The holes were aimed at expanding the existing oxide resources and reserves both at depth and laterally beyond the current reserve boundaries. In total, 183 holes for a total of 21,741 metres (71,330 ft) were drilled as part of the 2019-2020 Pan resource expansion program and all but the last few of these holes will be incorporated in the upcoming resource and reserve estimate.

An initial eight-hole program (PR20-072 to -079) at the Mustang target, located approximately 1,500 m northwest of the Pan North pit, encountered gold mineralization within a low angle structure at the contact between the Pilot shale and the underlying Devils Gate limestone. Five of the eight holes encountered significant gold mineralization, with the best intercepts in PR20-073 with 13.7 m at 0.48 g/t gold and PR20-074 with 10.7 m at 0.62 g/t gold. The Mustang zone will be targeted for follow-up in the next phase of drilling with the goal of defining a mineable reserve.

Gold Rock

On April 9, 2020, we announced results from a PEA completed for the federally permitted Gold Rock gold project located approximately 8 miles southeast of the Pan Mine. This PEA represents the first ever economic and technical analysis of mining at Gold Rock and shows the project can deliver solid returns for a modest capital investment. The PEA provides an updated mineral resource estimate and a base case assessment of developing the Project as a satellite open pit operation that will share significant infrastructure and management with the adjacent Pan Mine. The PEA also identifies a considerable number of opportunities to enhance the project economics as Gold Rock advances to the Feasibility stage by drilling to increase the mineral resource, further metallurgical testing aimed at improving recoveries, and geotechnical drilling aimed at reducing the stripping ratio. On May 13, 2020, Fiore filed the related technical report.

Subsequent to quarter end, the Company announced the start of a program at Gold Rock of resource expansion, metallurgical, geotechnical and condemnation drilling in support of a Feasibility Study targeted for completion in the second half of 2021

Q3 2020 Financial Results

Three Months Ended June 30, Financial Results of Operations 2020 2019 Select Items - On a Consolidated Basis $000's $000's Revenue 21,959 15,163 Mine Operating Income 8,304 3,082 Income from Operations 6,508 974 Operating Cash Flow 10,457 2,444 Unrealized Loss on Derivatives, net (580 ) (823 ) Net Income / (Loss) 5,136 (463 ) Adjusted Net Earnings1 5,712 355

Financial Position as of: June 30,

2020 September 30,

2019 Select Items - On a Consolidated Basis $000's $000's Cash 17,272 7,280 Inventories 24,790 20,886 Total Current Assets 42,765 29,610 Mineral Property, Plant and Equipment, net 17,073 18,764 Total Assets 68,080 56,156 Total Current Liabilities (8,682 ) (6,558 ) Long-Term Liabilities (11,253 ) (10,279 ) Working Capital Surplus 34,083 23,052

Relative to the prior year quarter, Fiore demonstrated improvements on all profitability and cash flow measures noted above. This was due to record gold production, the benefit of higher realized gold prices, and slightly lower cash costs per ounce of gold sold.

Our liquidity and financial position strengthened with a higher cash balance of $17.3 million and working capital of $34.1 million. Refer to the Company's MD&A and Financial Statements for additional information. The improvement in financial strength puts Fiore in a good position to continue to progress our growth assets and mitigate potential risks posed by COVID-19.

1 This is a non-IFRS financial measure.

Corporate Strategy

Our corporate strategy is to grow Fiore Gold into a 150,000 ounce per year gold producer. To achieve this, we intend to:

grow gold production at the Pan Mine while also growing the reserve and resource base;

advance exploration and development of the nearby Gold Rock project; and

acquire additional production or near-production assets to complement our existing operations.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release relating to Fiore Gold's Pan Mine was approved by J. Ross MacLean (MMSA), Fiore Gold's Chief Operating Officer and a "Qualified Person" under National Instrument 43-101. The scientific and technical information contained in this news release relating to the Gold Rock and Golden Eagle projects were approved by Paul Noland (AIPG CPG-11293), Fiore Gold's VP Exploration and a "Qualified Person" under National Instrument 43-101.

On behalf of FIORE GOLD LTD.

"Tim Warman"

Chief Executive Officer

