The Inception Media: Turkish Attorney Sekip Hardal On Reforming Global Trade In Uncertain Times

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2020 / COVID-19 may have impacted international trade negatively but the international businessman and lawyer Sekip Hardal has helped numerous clients advance their trade relations with the U.S. over the course of the pandemic. Sekip Hardal has been practicing law in Turkey since 2003 and he serves as on the board of the Turkish-American Business Association of the American Chamber of Commerce (TABA-AmCham).

Through his 20 years' worth experience and network, Mr. Hardal's consulting services resulted in Turkish businessmen investing more than $20 million in the U.S. over the course of the past two years. Also, by facilitating logistics and localization services he helped many foreign-based companies start production in the U.S. which created hundreds of U.S. jobs and positive economic impact.

Mr. Hardal assists small, mid-size, and large companies as well as entrepreneurs with market research, logistic support, business formation, rebranding, product registration as well as export-import matters.

Sekip Hardal has been focusing on medical supplies for the last six months. The unprecedented global medical crisis of 2020 has increased the supply of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) from Turkey to the U.S. to fight the pandemic. Mr. Hardal facilitated some of these trade relations through his know-how on the product registration requirements as well as his quick and effective solutions to any problems that may arise throughout the process. With proven success in understanding the U.S. compliance codes, Mr. Hardal collaborated with American Attorneys to provide compliance and FDA certification requirements.

Sekip Hardal's goal is to spur the trade between Turkey and the U.S. and contribute to global economic growth. The worldwide network that Mr. Hardal has built-in various industries promises to change the world for the better.

Contact Information

Name: Sekip Hardal

Name of the business: Manhattan Citizen

Business email: info@mahnattancitizen.com

Company phone number: +16467637865

Website: https://manhattancitizen.com/

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/sekip-hardal-0aa67417/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sekiphardal/

SOURCE: The Inception Media

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/603029/Turkish-Attorney-Sekip-Hardal-On-Reforming-Global-Trade-In-Uncertain-Times