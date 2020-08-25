BK Technologies Corporation: BK Technologies to Present at The LD 500 Virtual Conference

WEST ME LB OURNE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2020 / BK Technologies Corporation (NYSE American:BKTI) today announced that John Struble, Chairman and William Kelly, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting at the LD 500 investor conference at 2PM on Thursday September 3, 2020.

John Struble, BK's Chairman of the Board commented, "BK is positioned as a growth company in the public safety communication market. Revenue grew to over $40 million in 2019 from less than $30 million only a few years ago. With the introduction of a new line of products, we are pursuing further organic revenue growth while expanding our focus on strategic M&A opportunities beyond BK's present business. The time is right, and we are looking forward to, introducing BK to the investment community at the LD 500 conference."

Register here: https://ld-micro-conference.events.issuerdirect.com/

About BK Technologies

BK Technologies Corporation is an American holding company deeply rooted in the public safety communications industry, with its operating subsidiary manufacturing high-specification communications equipment of unsurpassed reliability and value for use by public safety professionals and government agencies. BK Technologies is honored to serve our public safety heroes with reliable equipment when every moment counts. The Company's common stock trades on the NYSE American market under the symbol "BKTI". Maintaining its headquarters in West Melbourne, Florida, BK Technologies can be contacted through its web site at www.bktechnologies.com or directly at 1-800-821-2900.

About LD Micro

Back in 2006 LD Micro began with the sole purpose of being an independent resource to the microcap world. What started as a newsletter highlighting unique companies, has transformed in the pre-eminent event platform in the space. The upcoming "500 in September is the Company's most ambitious project yet, and the first event that is accessible to everyone. For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

