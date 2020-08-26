The global medical disposable gloves market size is expected to grow by USD 4.11 billion as per Technavio. This marks a significant market growth compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, the market is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of 11%. Request Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Medical Disposable Gloves Market Analysis Report by Product (synthetic gloves and natural rubber gloves) and Geographic Landscape (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by rising concerns over hygiene and safety from HAIs. In addition, the increasing preference for powder-free gloves is anticipated to boost the growth of the medical disposable gloves market.

The rising concerns over hygiene and safety from HAIs will be a significant factor in driving the medical disposable gloves market growth. Hospitals, long-term care, home care, and ambulatory care centers have become more susceptible to HAIs. This is mainly because of the increasing number of morbidities and mortality rates, the transmission of drug-resistant bacteria, prolonged duration of hospital stays, disease outbreaks, and the prevalence of poor infection-control practices. To minimize occupational infection transmissions, PPEs, such as gloves, gowns, face masks, protective eyewear, and face shields, are highly recommended for healthcare professionals. This is expected to drive the demand for medical disposable gloves during the forecast period.

Major Five Medical Disposable Gloves Companies:

Ansell Ltd.

Ansell Ltd. has business operations under two segments: industrial and healthcare. The company offers products such as GAMMEX Latex Underglove, GAMMEX Latex Sensitive, ENCORE Latex Underglove, GAMMEX Non-Latex PI Underglove, GAMMEX PI Glove-in-Glove System, GAMMEX Non-Latex PI, MEDI-GRIP PF, GAMMEX Non-Latex PI Underglove, ENCORE Non-Latex, GAMMEX Latex Ortho, ENCORE Latex Acclaim, GAMMEX Non-Latex Sensitive, ENCORE Non-Latex PI Underglove, and others.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

B. Braun Melsungen AG operates its business through various segments such as B. Braun Hospital Care, B. Braun Aesculap, B. Braun Out Patient Market, and B. Braun Avitum. The company's offerings include Latex Gloves, Vasco OP Free, Vasco Surgical Chloroprene, Nitrile Gloves, and Vasco Vinyl Powder-free.

Cardinal Health Inc.

Cardinal Health Inc. has its business operations through two segments: pharmaceutical and medical. The company's key offerings include Latex surgical gloves, Synthetic surgical gloves, High Use portfolio, Specialty portfolio, Clear Vinyl, Stretch Vinyl with Neu-Thera, and Vinyl Stretch.

Hartalega Holdings Berhad

Hartalega Holdings Berhad operates its business through two segments: Nitrile Gloves, Latex Gloves, and OEM. The company offers products such as Nitrile Powder Free 2.5 Mil, Nitrile Powder Free 3.5 Mil Extended Cuff, and Metal Detectable Nitrile Powder Free 3.2 Mil under Nitrile Gloves segment. Under latex gloves segment, the company offers products such as Latex Powdered 4.0 Mil, Latex Powdered Free 5.0 Mil, and Latex Powdered 4.5 Mil.

Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd

Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd has business operations under three segments: technical rubber products, gloves, and cleanrooms. The company offers Chemax Conserv CX7000, Pureshield PS1000, Pureshield PS2000, Preshield PS3000, Pureshield PS5500, Fit n Feel FF7400, 7th Sense CX7500, and 7th Sense CX7542.

Medical Disposable Gloves Product Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2024)

Synthetic gloves

Natural rubber gloves

Medical Disposable Gloves Regional Landscape Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2024)

North America

Europe

Asia

ROW

Key leading countries

