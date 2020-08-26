

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - New Zealand will on Wednesday release July figures for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



In June, imports were worth NZ$4.64 billion and exports were at NZ$5.07 billion for a trade surplus of NZ$426 million.



Australia will provide Q2 numbers for construction work done, with forecasts suggesting a drop of 5.8 percent on quarter following the 1.0 percent fall in the three months prior.



Japan will see final June results for its leading and coincident economic indexes. The leading index is tipped to see a score of 85.0, up from 78.4, while the coincident is expected to rise to 76.4 from 73.4.



Thailand will release July numbers for industrial production; in June, production plummeted 17.66 percent on year.



Singapore will provide July data for industrial production; in June, production added 0.2 percent on month and sank 6.7 percent on year.



Hong Kong will see July figures for imports, exports and trade balance. In June, imports shed 7.1 percent on year and exports dropped 1.3 percent for a trade deficit of HKD33.3 billion.



