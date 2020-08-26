The global HVAC test instruments market size is expected to grow by USD 106.58 million as per Technavio. This marks a significant market growth compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. Moreover, steady growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4%. Request Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200825005563/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global HVAC Test Instruments Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "HVAC Test Instruments Market Analysis Report by Application (Airflow and quality, Temperature and humidity, Electrical, and Others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

https://www.technavio.com/report/HVAC -test-instruments-market-size-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the growing demand for HVAC systems. In addition, the growing popularity of wireless HVAC test instruments is anticipated to boost the growth of the HVAC test instruments market.

The demand for HVAC systems is increasing at a significant rate across the world, owing to the increase in disposable incomes which is facilitating better living standards. Moreover, the presence of extremely hot weather conditions in emerging economies is also a crucial factor behind the growing demand for HVAC systems. This will directly impact the growth of the HVAC test instruments as periodic maintenance activities are essential for maintaining the efficiency of HVAC systems.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five HVAC Test Instruments Companies:

Dwyer Instruments Inc.

Dwyer Instruments Inc. offers a wide range of controls, sensors and instrumentation solutions products, which are categorized as per their use and functioning into, control pressure, air velocity, temperature, process control, etc. The company offers wireless HVAC balancing instruments and also offers software for testing instruments.

Fieldpiece Instruments Inc.

Fieldpiece Instruments Inc. offers HVACR instruments which is used to test air flow, manifold, leak detectors, combustion, scales, A/C analysis and other purposes. The company's key offerings include SRL2K7, STA2, and ST4.

Fortive Corp.

Fortive Corp. operates its business through two segments: professional instrumentation and industrial technologies. The company's key offerings include Fluke 922 and Fluke 985.

Kanomax USA Inc.

Kanomax USA Inc. offers products such as airflow instruments and sensors, indoor airquality monitors, dust monitors, particle counters, fume hood testing tools, sound and vibration meters, and others. The company's key offerings include DALT 6900, Anemomaster Anemometer 6036 Series, and Anemomaster Anemometer Model 6006.

Mastercool Inc.

Mastercool Inc. has business operations under two segments: automotive products and HVAC products. The company's key offerings include 52224-A and 52230.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

HVAC Test Instruments Application Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2024)

Airflow and quality size and forecast 2019-2024

Temperature and humidity size and forecast 2019-2024

Electrical size and forecast 2019-2024

Others size and forecast 2019-2024

HVAC Test Instruments Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2024)

APAC size and forecast 2019-2024

North America size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA size and forecast 2019-2024

South America size and forecast 2019-2024

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200825005563/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/