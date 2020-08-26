Technavio has been monitoring the global dry construction market size and it is poised to grow by USD 22.73 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200825005637/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Dry Construction Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request the Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

Frequently Asked Questions-

At what CAGR is the market projected to grow during the forecast period 2020-2024?

Growing at a CAGR of almost 5%, the market growth will accelerate in the forecast period.

Growing at a CAGR of almost 5%, the market growth will accelerate in the forecast period. What is the key factor driving the market?

The rise in construction activities has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

The rise in construction activities has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. Who are the top players in the market?

Armstrong World Industries Inc., Boral Ltd., Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, CSR Ltd., Etex NV, Fletcher Building Ltd., Grupo Promax, Knauf Gips KG, Pacific Coast Building Products Inc., and Xella International GmbH are some of the major market participants.

Armstrong World Industries Inc., Boral Ltd., Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, CSR Ltd., Etex NV, Fletcher Building Ltd., Grupo Promax, Knauf Gips KG, Pacific Coast Building Products Inc., and Xella International GmbH are some of the major market participants. Which region is expected to hold the highest market share?

North America

North America What are the major trends for dry construction market?

Growth in modular and panelized constructions is one of the key dry construction market trends.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Armstrong World Industries Inc., Boral Ltd., Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, CSR Ltd., Etex NV, Fletcher Building Ltd., Grupo Promax, Knauf Gips KG, Pacific Coast Building Products Inc., and Xella International GmbH are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The rise in construction activities has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the high cost of dry construction compared to brick and mortar constructions in developing regions might hamper the market growth.

Dry Construction Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Dry Construction Market is segmented as below:

End-user Residential Buildings Commercial Buildings

Geography North America Europe APAC MEA South America



To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43471

Dry Construction Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our dry construction marketreport covers the following areas:

Dry Construction Market size

Dry Construction Market trends

Dry Construction Market industry analysis

This study identifies the growth in modular and panelized constructions as one of the prime reasons driving the dry construction market growth during the next few years.

Dry Construction Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the dry construction market, including some of the vendors such as Armstrong World Industries Inc., Boral Ltd., Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, CSR Ltd., Etex NV, Fletcher Building Ltd., Grupo Promax, Knauf Gips KG, Pacific Coast Building Products Inc., and Xella International GmbH. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the dry construction market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Dry Construction Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist dry construction market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the dry construction market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the dry construction market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of dry construction market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook

Market size and forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Residential building Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Commercial building Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Volume Driver Demand led growth

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Armstrong World Industries Inc.

Boral Ltd.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA

CSR Ltd.

Etex NV

Fletcher Building Ltd.

Grupo Promax

Knauf Gips KG

Pacific Coast Building Products Inc.

Xella International GmbH

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200825005637/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/