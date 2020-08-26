Technavio has been monitoring the global dry construction market size and it is poised to grow by USD 22.73 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Frequently Asked Questions-
- At what CAGR is the market projected to grow during the forecast period 2020-2024?
Growing at a CAGR of almost 5%, the market growth will accelerate in the forecast period.
- What is the key factor driving the market?
The rise in construction activities has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
- Who are the top players in the market?
Armstrong World Industries Inc., Boral Ltd., Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, CSR Ltd., Etex NV, Fletcher Building Ltd., Grupo Promax, Knauf Gips KG, Pacific Coast Building Products Inc., and Xella International GmbH are some of the major market participants.
- Which region is expected to hold the highest market share?
North America
- What are the major trends for dry construction market?
Growth in modular and panelized constructions is one of the key dry construction market trends.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Armstrong World Industries Inc., Boral Ltd., Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, CSR Ltd., Etex NV, Fletcher Building Ltd., Grupo Promax, Knauf Gips KG, Pacific Coast Building Products Inc., and Xella International GmbH are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The rise in construction activities has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the high cost of dry construction compared to brick and mortar constructions in developing regions might hamper the market growth.
Dry Construction Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Dry Construction Market is segmented as below:
- End-user
- Residential Buildings
- Commercial Buildings
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- MEA
- South America
Dry Construction Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our dry construction marketreport covers the following areas:
- Dry Construction Market size
- Dry Construction Market trends
- Dry Construction Market industry analysis
This study identifies the growth in modular and panelized constructions as one of the prime reasons driving the dry construction market growth during the next few years.
Dry Construction Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the dry construction market, including some of the vendors such as Armstrong World Industries Inc., Boral Ltd., Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, CSR Ltd., Etex NV, Fletcher Building Ltd., Grupo Promax, Knauf Gips KG, Pacific Coast Building Products Inc., and Xella International GmbH. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the dry construction market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Dry Construction Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist dry construction market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the dry construction market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the dry construction market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of dry construction market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook
- Market size and forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Residential building Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Commercial building Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
Volume Driver Demand led growth
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Armstrong World Industries Inc.
- Boral Ltd.
- Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA
- CSR Ltd.
- Etex NV
- Fletcher Building Ltd.
- Grupo Promax
- Knauf Gips KG
- Pacific Coast Building Products Inc.
- Xella International GmbH
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
