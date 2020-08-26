Technavio has been monitoring the global low smoke halogen free flame retardant polypropylene market size and it is poised to grow by USD 256.08 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Frequently Asked Questions-
- At what CAGR is the market projected to grow during the forecast period 2020-2024?
A. Growing at a CAGR of over 8%, the market growth will accelerate in the forecast period of 2020-2024.
- What is the key factor driving the market?
A. Theeasy availability of polypropylene will drive market growth during the forecast period.
- Who are the top players in the market?
A. Albemarle Corp., BASF SE, Bayer AG, Clariant International Ltd., DuPont de Nemours Inc., LANXESS AG, Orbia Advance Corp. SAB de CV, RTP Co., Thor Group Ltd., and Washington Penn Plastic Co. Inc. are some of the major market participants.
- Which region is expected to hold the highest market share?
A. APAC
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Albemarle Corp., BASF SE, Bayer AG, Clariant International Ltd., DuPont de Nemours Inc., LANXESS AG, Orbia Advance Corp. SAB de CV, RTP Co., Thor Group Ltd., and Washington Penn Plastic Co. Inc. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The easy availability of polypropylene has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, volatile petrochemical prices might hamper market growth.
Low Smoke Halogen Free Flame Retardant Polypropylene Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Low Smoke Halogen Free Flame Retardant Polypropylene Market is segmented as below:
- Application
- Construction
- Automotive
- Electrical And Electronic
- Industrial
- Others
- Geographic Landscape
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- MEA
- South America
Low Smoke Halogen Free Flame Retardant Polypropylene Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our low smoke halogen free flame retardant polypropylene marketreport covers the following areas:
- Low Smoke Halogen Free Flame Retardant Polypropylene Market size
- Low Smoke Halogen Free Flame Retardant Polypropylene Market trends
- Low Smoke Halogen Free Flame Retardant Polypropylene Market industry analysis
This study identifies the flame retardancy properties of polypropylene as one of the prime reasons driving the low smoke halogen free flame retardant polypropylene market growth during the next few years.
Low Smoke Halogen Free Flame Retardant Polypropylene Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the low smoke halogen free flame retardant polypropylene market, including some of the vendors such as Albemarle Corp., BASF SE, Bayer AG, Clariant International Ltd., DuPont de Nemours Inc., LANXESS AG, Orbia Advance Corp. SAB de CV, RTP Co., Thor Group Ltd., and Washington Penn Plastic Co. Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the low smoke halogen free flame retardant polypropylene market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Low Smoke Halogen Free Flame Retardant Polypropylene Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist low smoke halogen free flame retardant polypropylene market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the low smoke halogen free flame retardant polypropylene market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the low smoke halogen free flame retardant polypropylene market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of low smoke halogen free flame retardant polypropylene market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Construction Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Automotive Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Electrical and Electronic Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Industrial Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
- Competitive scenario
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Albemarle Corp.
- BASF SE
- Bayer AG
- Clariant International Ltd.
- DuPont de Nemours Inc.
- LANXESS AG
- Orbia Advance Corp. SAB de CV
- RTP Co.
- Thor Group Ltd.
- Washington Penn Plastic Co. Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
