

(from left to right)Yasushi Kobayashi, President and COO of Shiga Mitsubishi Motor Sales Corporation, Takao Kato, CEO of MMC, Eigo Tanihata, Mayor of Konan City

TOKYO, Aug 26, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION (MMC) announced that it has concluded a disaster cooperation agreement on August 25 with Konan City in Shiga Prefecture together with Shiga Mitsubishi Motor Sales Corporation.MMC's Kyoto Plant - Shiga, one of the company's engine factories, is located in Konan City. This agreement enables MMC to make a contribution at the time of disaster in the area.The purpose of this agreement is to reduce time taken to confirm necessary information with the local government when disasters occur, and to quickly provide disaster-affected areas and evacuation sites with MMC's electric vehicles, such as Outlander PHEV, a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle, which can serve as power sources. MMC is promoting the DENDOCommunity Support Program to establish disaster cooperation agreements with local governments throughout Japan by FY2022, and this agreement with Konan City is the 64th thus far.The Kyoto Plant - Shiga has been in operation since 1979 and supplies engines to domestic and overseas finished vehicle plants."Our main model, Outlander PHEV, is equipped with the engines produced at the Kyoto Plant - Shiga," Kato said. "We strongly hope that our products would help reduce social unrest by natural disasters and contribute to regional safety and relief."Going forward, MMC will continue cooperating closely with local governments throughout Japan to facilitate greater understanding and dissemination of electric vehicles, and to promote initiatives that aim to strengthen support systems in case of disasters.About Mitsubishi MotorsMitsubishi Motors Corporation is a global automobile company based in Tokyo, Japan, which has a competitive edge in SUVs and pickup trucks, electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles. The company launched the i-MiEV - the first mass-produced electric vehicle in 2009, which was followed by the OUTLANDER PHEV in 2013 - a plug-in hybrid market leader in Japan and Europe. Mitsubishi Motors has 30,000 employees and a global footprint with production facilities in Japan, Thailand, China, Indonesia, the Philippines and Russia. Models, such as the PAJERO SPORT/MONTERO SPORT, TRITON/L200, OUTLANDER, ASX/OUTLANDER SPORT/RVR and XPANDER play a major role in achieving its growth. The global sales volume in fiscal year 2019 was 1,127,000 units, and the net sales of Mitsubishi Motors for fiscal year 2018 was 2.27 trillion yen. Mitsubishi Motors is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.Source: Mitsubishi MotorsCopyright 2020 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.