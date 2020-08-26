

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australian professional services company Worley Limited (WYGPF.PK, WYGPY.PK, WOR.AX) reported that its net profit attributable to members of the company for the year ended 30 June 2020 rose to A$171 million from A$152 million last year.



Net profit after tax was A$252 million, an increase of 46% on the result for the prior corresponding period of A$173 million.



On an underlying basis, net profit after tax was A$432 million, up 66% on the prior corresponding period.



Aggregated revenue increased 75% to A$11.249 billion, driven by the first full year contribution of the business acquired from Jacobs (ECR).



Statutory revenue was up 89% to A$13.068 billion from A$6.924 billion in the previous year.



The company will pay a final dividend of 25 cents per share. The dividend will be paid on 30 September 2020 with a record date of 2 September 2020.



The company said it is on track to deliver the A$190 million ECR acquisition cost synergy target as well as the A$275 million operational savings target as it accelerates its transformation.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

WORLEY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de