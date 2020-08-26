Anzeige
Mittwoch, 26.08.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 650 internationalen Medien
26.08.2020
Carnival PLC - Princess Cruises Announces World Cruise Cancellations

Carnival PLC - Princess Cruises Announces World Cruise Cancellations

PR Newswire

London, August 25

Princess Cruises Announces Early 2021 World Cruise Cancellations

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (August 25, 2020) - Due to restrictions and limitations with border and port access determined by government and health authorities and the continued uncertainty of airline travel, Princess Cruises is canceling its early 2021 World Cruises and Circle South America cruises on two ships:

  • Island Princess 2021 World Cruise sailing from North America, including associated segments and remaining voyages sailing immediately prior
  • Pacific Princess 2021 Circle South America sailing from Australia, including associated positioning cruises

"We share in the disappointment of this cancellation for guests of our world cruises because it's a pinnacle cruise vacation experience, booked by some of our most loyal guests," said Jan Swartz, Princess Cruises president."

Guests currently booked on these cancelled voyages will receive a refundable Future Cruise Credit (FCC) equivalent to 100% of the cruise fare paid plus an additional non-refundable bonus FCC equal to 25% of the cruise fare paid. To receive the above FCCs, no action is required by the guest or their travel advisor.

Alternatively, guests can forfeit the bonus FCC offer and request a refund for all money paid on their booking by using this online form. Guests have until September 30, 2020 to elect a refund, or they will automatically receive the default offer listed above.

Princess will protect travel advisor commissions on bookings for cancelled cruises that were paid in full, in recognition of the critical role they play in the cruise line's business and success.

The most current information and instructions for booked guests affected by these cancellations, and more information on FCCs and refunds, can be found online at Information on Impacted & Cancelled Cruises.

# # #

About Princess Cruises:

One of the best-known names in cruising, Princess Cruises is an the fastest growing international premium cruise line and tour company operating a fleet of 18 modern cruise ships, carrying two million guests each year to 380 destinations around the globe, including the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica and World Cruises. A team of professional destination experts have curated 170 itineraries, ranging in length from three to 111 days and Princess Cruises is continuously recognized as "Best Cruise Line for Itineraries." In 2017 Princess Cruises, with parent company Carnival Corporation, introduced MedallionClass Vacations enabled by the OceanMedallion, the vacation industry's most advanced wearable device, provided free to each guest sailing on a MedallionClass ship. The award-winning innovation offers the fastest way to a hassle-free, personalized vacation giving guests more time to do the things they love most. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE:CUK).

Media Contacts:

media@princesscruises.com

Tel: +1 661-753-1530

Negin Kamali

nkamali@princesscruises.com

© 2020 PR Newswire
