The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading day 26.08.2020Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am 26.08.2020AktienUS48214T1079 Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (Niederlande)CA5013771053 Kutcho Copper Corp. (Kanada)GB00BFSSB742 Applied Graphene Materials PLC (Vereinigtes Königreich)US4202611095 Hawkins Inc. (USA)US6373722023 National Research Corp. (USA)US6778641000 Oil-Dri Corp. of America (USA)US75955J4022 Relmada Therapeutics Inc. (USA)US84473L1052 South32 Ltd. (Australien)GB00B075Z681 Sunrise Resources PLC (Vereinigtes Königreich)CA7319164090 PolyMet Mining Corp. (Kanada)AnleihenFR0013532280 BNP Paribas S.A. (Frankreich)DE000CZ45V82 Commerzbank AG (Deutschland)DE000A14JZP2 Baden-Württemberg, Land (Deutschland)US459058JG93 International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (USA)DE000HLB2WE7 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale (Deutschland)