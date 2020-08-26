Aptorum Group Limited to Present at The LD 500 Virtual Conference

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2020 / Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) (Euronext Paris:APM), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapeutics to address global unmet medical needs, today announced that it will be presenting at the LD 500 investor conference on Tuesday, September 1 at 9:20 AM EST. President and Executive Director Mr. Darren Lui and CEO and Executive Director of Claves Life Sciences Limited, a subsidiary of Aptorum Group Limited, Dr. Herman Weiss will be presenting to a live audience.

To access the live presentation, please refer to the following information:

The LD 500 Virtual Conference

Date: Tuesday, September 1, 2020

Time: 9:20 AM Eastern Time (6:20 AM Pacific Time)

If you would like to book 1-on-1 investor meetings with Aptorum Group, please make sure you are registered for the virtual event here: https://ld-micro-conference.events.issuerdirect.com/signup.

1-on-1 meetings will be scheduled and conducted via private, secure video conference through the conference event platform.

If you can't attend the live presentation, all company presentation webcasts will be available directly on the conference event platform under the tab "Schedule" at https://ld-micro-conference.events.issuerdirect.com/presenting-companies.

Register here: https://ld-micro-conference.events.issuerdirect.com/

"We have been waiting for this moment all year long. Due to COVID, it has been nearly impossible for physical conferences to even take place. I want to show the world that you can still learn, have a great time, and see some of the most unique companies in the capital markets today. All without having to step foot outside. For the first time, LD Micro is accessible to everyone, and we are honored to welcome you to one of the most trusted platforms in the space." stated Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD.

The LD 500 will take place on September 1st through the 4th.

View Aptorum Group Limited's profile here: http://www.ldmicro.com/profile/APM

About Aptorum Group Limited

Aptorum Group Limited (Nasdaq: APM) is a pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to tackle current unmet medical needs. Aptorum Group's current drug pipeline includes indications in orphan diseases, infectious diseases and metabolic diseases, a number of which are targeted to enter clinical trial phases. Aptorum Group is also launching a women's health supplement, dioscorea opposita bioactive nutraceutical tablets marketed under the brand name NativusWell®.

For more information about Aptorum Group, please visit our website: www.aptorumgroup.com.

About LD Micro

Back in 2006, LD Micro began with the sole purpose of being an independent resource to the microcap world.

What started as a newsletter highlighting unique companies, has transformed into the pre-eminent event platform in the space.

The upcoming "500" in September is the Company's most ambitious project yet, and the first event that is accessible to everyone.

For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

Contact:

Investor Relations Department

Phone: +44 020 80929299

Address: 17 Hanover Square, Mayfair, London W1S 1BN

Email: investor.relations@aptorumgroup.com

