Mittwoch, 26.08.2020
26.08.2020 | 09:46
VanEck Vectors ETF's N.V. - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, August 26

IdentifierDateNAVShares OutstandingTotal AssetsCurrency
NL000927274925-08-202056.19783,190,000179,270,982EUR
NL000927275625-08-202080.859286,00023,125,674EUR
NL000927276425-08-202057.8166248,00014,338,517EUR
NL000927277225-08-202060.8523393,00023,914,954EUR
NL000927278025-08-202063.1851230,00014,532,573EUR
NL000969022125-08-202041.8535,691,190238,193,375EUR
NL000969023925-08-202032.84552,735,40489,845,712EUR
NL000969024725-08-202018.66135,333,39099,527,991EUR
NL000969025425-08-202014.54913,231,53747,015,955EUR
NL001027380125-08-202021.26229,626,000204,669,937EUR
NL001040870425-08-202087.18061,145,00099,821,787EUR
NL001073181625-08-202052.011730,00037,968,030EUR
NL001137607425-08-202035.5057275,2559,773,121EUR
NL001168359425-08-202023.64151,300,00030,733,950EUR
total1,112,732,558
