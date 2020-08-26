VanEck Vectors ETF's N.V. - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, August 26
|Identifier
|Date
|NAV
|Shares Outstanding
|Total Assets
|Currency
|NL0009272749
|25-08-2020
|56.1978
|3,190,000
|179,270,982
|EUR
|NL0009272756
|25-08-2020
|80.859
|286,000
|23,125,674
|EUR
|NL0009272764
|25-08-2020
|57.8166
|248,000
|14,338,517
|EUR
|NL0009272772
|25-08-2020
|60.8523
|393,000
|23,914,954
|EUR
|NL0009272780
|25-08-2020
|63.1851
|230,000
|14,532,573
|EUR
|NL0009690221
|25-08-2020
|41.853
|5,691,190
|238,193,375
|EUR
|NL0009690239
|25-08-2020
|32.8455
|2,735,404
|89,845,712
|EUR
|NL0009690247
|25-08-2020
|18.6613
|5,333,390
|99,527,991
|EUR
|NL0009690254
|25-08-2020
|14.5491
|3,231,537
|47,015,955
|EUR
|NL0010273801
|25-08-2020
|21.2622
|9,626,000
|204,669,937
|EUR
|NL0010408704
|25-08-2020
|87.1806
|1,145,000
|99,821,787
|EUR
|NL0010731816
|25-08-2020
|52.011
|730,000
|37,968,030
|EUR
|NL0011376074
|25-08-2020
|35.5057
|275,255
|9,773,121
|EUR
|NL0011683594
|25-08-2020
|23.6415
|1,300,000
|30,733,950
|EUR
|total
|1,112,732,558
