

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Lithuania's retail sales rose for the third month in a row in July, figures from the statistical office showed on Wednesday.



Retail sales, excluding VAT, increased a working-day adjusted 6.8 percent year-on-year in July, following a 5.6 percent rise in June.



Sales of non-food stores increased 11.4 percent annually in July and sales in specialized stores rose 11.7 percent.



Sales of food, alcoholic beverages and tobacco increased 4.2 percent and those in non-specialized stores rose 4.0 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, retail sales rose 0.8 percent in July.



For the January to July period, retail sales rose by a working-day adjusted 0.2 percent from the same period of the previous year.



