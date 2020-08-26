

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's retail sales declined for the first time in four months in July, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Wednesday.



Retail sales fell 1.0 percent month-on-month in July, after a 1.5 percent rise in June.



Sales of food and other groceries declined the most by 1.2 percent monthly in July. Sales of clothing and other consumables decreased by 0.5 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively.



On an annual basis, retail sales rose 6.7 percent in July, following a 6.5 percent increase in the prior month.



During the May to July period, retail sales grew 8.9 percent from the previous month.



