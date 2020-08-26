

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's jobless rate rose more-than-expected in June, the labor force survey data from Statistics Norway showed on Wednesday.



The jobless rate rose to 5.2 percent in June from 3.6 percent in March. Economists had expected a rate of 4.7 percent.



The unemployment rate for June indicates the average for May to July and that for March, reflects the average for February to April.



The unemployment rate was 4.6 percent in May.



The number of unemployed persons increased to 149,000 in June from 101,000 in the three months to March.



