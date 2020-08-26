ReNeuron has refocussed onto its human retinal progenitor cell (hRPC) as shown in the last business update and in the FY20 results. hRPC, now the lead project, show a consistent and robust sustained averaged response at the one million cell dose. The next dose level, two million cells in nine patients, could start this autumn. A pivotal study could be initiated in 2022. ReNeuron is starting to create multiple partnering opportunities from its core technologies. We have revised our valuation to £170m from £107m.

