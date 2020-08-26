Pacific Assets Trust Plc - Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 July 2020
London, August 26
Pacific Assets Trust plc
26 August 2020
Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 July 2020
Pacific Assets Trust plc Fact Sheet as at 31 July 2020 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on the Company's website, www.pacific-assets.co.uk.
Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary
Tel: 0203 709 8734
