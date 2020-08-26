Edison Investment Research Limited: Edison Issues Outlook on ReNeuron Group (RENE)

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2020 / ReNeuron has refocussed onto its human retinal progenitor cell (hRPC) as shown in the last business update and in the FY20 results. hRPC, now the lead project, show a consistent and robust sustained averaged response at the one million cell dose. The next dose level, two million cells in nine patients, could start this autumn. A pivotal study could be initiated in 2022. ReNeuron is starting to create multiple partnering opportunities from its core technologies. We have revised our valuation to £170m from £107m.

Our former indicative value of £107m was based on a prior model of the potential hRPC market. We have used updated information to reassess the project and build a more complex market model. With other adjustments, this takes the indicative value to £170m. We note current high deal values in the gene and cell retinal therapy area, with one totalling $250m plus royalties in June. Exosome evaluation projects to deliver RNA drugs are promising but are preclinical. Many deals in this area have been at high values. Cash on 31 March 2020 was £12.6m. We envisage a further funding need in FY21 of £20m.

Click here to view the full report.

Subscribe to Edison's content to receive reports by email.

All reports published by Edison are free-to-access and available on the website.

About Edison: Edison is an investment research and advisory company, with offices in North America, Europe, the Middle East and AsiaPac. The heart of Edison is our world-renowned equity research platform and deep multi-sector expertise. At Edison Investment Research, our research is widely read by international investors, advisers and stakeholders. Edison Advisors leverages our core research platform to provide differentiated services including investor relations and strategic consulting.

Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities.

For more information please contact Edison:

Dr John Savin, +44 (0)20 3077 2500

healthcare@edisongroup.com

Learn more at www.edisongroup.com and connect with Edison on:

LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-

Twitter www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res

YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv

SOURCE: Edison Investment Research Limited

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/603437/Edison-Issues-Outlook-on-ReNeuron-Group-RENE